Exclusive Interview with Braves AA General Manager, Pete Laven

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Golden Park has hosted many iterations of professional Baseball throughout it’s long history. That history also includes a wide range of Hall of Fame ballplayers that have spent time in the Fountain City and within the walls of Golden Park. When the Columbus Catfish left in 2008, Golden Park was never reinhabited by a professional club.

Baseball in Columbus received a new lease on life when it was announced in January that the AA-affiliate of the Atlanta Braves would be relocating to Columbus. The team that will be introduced in the spring of 2025 is the first that will be under the Atlanta Braves umbrella. Though Columbus residents may not know a name yet, Historic Golden Park is already under construction to meet the requirements of Minor League Baseball. With that construction, there are a lot of questions about what fans and citizens of Columbus can expect of the newly renovated Golden Park.

WRBL’s Tyler Redmond spoke with General Manager of the future Columbus Professional Baseball club, Pete Laven in an exclusive interview this week. You can see the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.