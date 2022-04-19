Exclusive: Golf's main Tours braced for multiple requests to play in Saudi's £19m rebel tournament

Exclusive: Golf's main Tours braced for multiple player requests to play in Saudi-backed tournament - Getty Images

The PGA and DP World Tours are ready for a raft of requests in the forthcoming days from players looking to play in next month’s opening Saudi rebel tournament in St Albans.

Telegraph Sport has learned that “a handful” of Europeans and at least one American submitted their release applications to compete for the record $25m purse at the Centurion Club.

It is understood that up to six DP World Tour members have already sought permission from Wentworth HQ for the 54-hole tournament.

However, similar to Robert Garrigus - the world No 1,043, who has been named in a report in the US as the first American to seek clearance from the PGA Tour overlords to travel across the pond - they are not regarded as significant figures are considered to have submitted their forms in case they receive an invite from LIV Golf Investments, the entity overseeing the Saudi’s bid to form a breakaway league.

The PGA Tour regulations dictate that players have up to 45 days before the event to apply, meaning that the shutters come down on Monday. The DP World Tour has a 30-day stipulation, but since they signed their “strategic alliance” 18 months ago, it is believed that the Tours will present a united front when it comes to a release policy, especially as so many players hold dual memberships.

The Tours fully expect to receive requests from well-known names and, so long as they are not too numerous, then they will likely be granted. The PGA Tour regularly issues releases, including more than a dozen earlier this year for the Saudi International, which is part of the Asian Tour schedule. But the second LIV Golf event could be a different matter entirely.

“Jay [Monahan, the US circuit commissioner] has precedent to allow the guys to play in London, but the second tournament is in Portland, Oregon and under the PGA Tour rules it is forbidden for releases to be granted for conflicting events being staged in North America,” an insider said.

“Jay’s hands will be tied. He cannot permit members to play in that event or any of the four in the eight-event series taking place in the US. Portland is when it could get really messy and when the lawyers will get involved.”

Garrigus, 44, is ironically playing in this week’s PGA Tour $8.5m event - the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - on an invitation and would not confirm or deny the revelation from Golf Weekly. “I am grateful to have been given a sponsor exemption into this week’s event and I just want to focus on playing the best I can,” the former Tour winner said.