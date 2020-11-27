Exclusive: Freddie Ljungberg on chaos at Arsenal, 'unacceptable' Mesut Ozil and why he had to leave

Freddie Ljungberg on the bench for Arsenal's game at Norwich - Reuters

Freddie Ljungberg was preparing for the visit of Manchester City as Arsenal’s interim head coach in December last year when his one-man backroom team had to make his excuses.

“It was me and Per Mertesacker,” said Ljungberg. “It’s a funny story. We were sitting to do the tactics, watching City and in the middle of it Per said to me ‘Fred I have to go.’ And I said ‘why, what?’ He told me ‘I have to do the Under-12s Christmas party’. I was like, ‘alright then I’ll keep on going on my own’.”

Mertesacker was combining his duties as Ljungberg’s only assistant with his full-time job at Arsenal’s academy, following the sacking of Unai Emery and the Spaniard’s backroom staff.

Ljungberg played for Arsenal for nine successful years, during which he was a member of the famous ‘invincibles’ title-winning team, before returning to the club in 2013 as an ambassador and then beginning his coaching career at the academy two years later.

Following a brief stint as assistant at Wolfsburg, Ljungberg took over Arsenal’s Under-23s in 2018 and was promoted to the first-team coaching staff a year later. Now aged 43, he insists he took on the interim post, which lasted for six games, with his eyes wide open and in no doubt that the permanent job would go to somebody else.

Speaking over Zoom from his London home almost one year to the day since his appointment as Arsenal’s interim head coach, Ljungberg described the situation he inherited by saying: “It was very turbulent. I felt we had probably lost a connection with the fans and the players were not particularly happy in any shape or form. It’s just how it was, so it was difficult.

“But when I got asked it was a bit like ‘it’s Arsenal, I’ve been here for 20 years’. It wasn’t about if it was the right time or if I should or shouldn’t do it, it was just like they need help and that’s my, not duty, but that’s my loyalty to do it. It felt like there were a lot of things to try to fix, but it was a great experience.

“I didn’t think about the job becoming permanent because the club were very clear with me and said ‘we’ll look for a replacement while you are working’. That was in the first meeting. I asked if I could get an assistant who was out of a job to help me and they said ‘no’, so then I kind of knew it was not maybe for the long-term.”

Knowing he had limited time and resources, Ljungberg tried to make changes that would eventually create a better environment for Arsenal’s next permanent manager, Mikel Arteta, who he stayed on to assist before resigning in August.

Some of the changes, such as the reintegration of Granit Xhaka and switching exciting youngster Bukayo Saka to left wing-back, Arteta has already benefited from and the Spaniard has also maintained the disciplinary standards Ljungberg went about setting.

Mesut Ozil started all of Ljungberg’s first four Premier League games in charge before being substituted against Manchester City and reacting in a way that meant he would have been left out of the Swede’s squad for his last game as interim head coach at Everton - regardless of the German’s injury.

“I have all the respect for Mesut and that was not about football,” said Ljungberg. “When we played City, he had a reaction, I can’t remember if it was the gloves, but something happened on his way off the pitch.

“He got booed and things started, and, for me, it was about what I expect from an Arsenal player. That was not just him. There are certain things, because I love the club so much, I expect from players in terms of their behaviour and I don’t care if that’s Mesut or Joe Willock, or who it is, I will react the same. That was something I was very clear on.

“Mesut was injured, but he would not have been part of the Everton game. It was about the culture and the foundations to put down and to say ‘no, that is not acceptable’. It was something that I felt like, to be honest, that in the past hadn’t always been dealt with. I felt it was my chance to deal with it and to show what I thought was important. That was nothing to do with Mesut as a footballer, it was just a principle of what we do. I played Mesut all the games before that because I think he’s a very good football player.”

Xhaka did not want to play for Arsenal, following his reaction to being booed by the club’s fans just a month prior to Emery’s departure. But the Swiss midfielder started four games under Ljungberg, including the 3-1 victory over West Ham United that prompted an emotional reaction from some of the squad.

“It was very complicated (with Xhaka),” said Ljungberg. “I don’t say I’m any different to anyone else, but my way of coaching, I probably always try to see the human being. It wasn’t just for Granit, when I coach I try to care a lot about my players because I think that’s how it should be.

“With Granit, it was just to talk to him. I wouldn’t say I fixed the problem when I had him, but I wanted to try to talk to him and get him to enjoy the game again and maybe not to expose him in situations where he wasn’t his best. Then I believe you feel more happy as well and then you change the way of thinking. I tried, not just with Granit but with every player.”

It was the West Ham game, Arsenal’s first Premier League win for more than two months and their first away from home since the opening day of the season, that Ljungberg remembers most fondly.

“When we won at West Ham and the happiness, I had some players with tears in their eyes on my shoulder after the game,” said Ljungberg. “That’s the pressure they were under and the feelings they had. Even me, I was surprised that’s how much they were suffering.

“It’s such an emotional game now. I’m a dinosaur in comparison to players today, but if you look at social media, the pressure they get in a different way to what we got when I played, it’s things we need to understand and I felt that, on that day, they were under pressure.”

Ljungberg initially stepped down to become part of Arteta’s backroom staff, when the 38-year-old was made permanent head coach, before deciding to leave his comfort zone at the end of last season after Arsenal’s FA Cup success.

“It was very difficult and emotional because I had been at Arsenal for 20 years,” said Ljungberg. “It could have been an easy life just to be at Arsenal, but I felt like I needed to take that decision and stand on my own two feet.

“When I started to be a coach, I had a conversation with Arsene Wenger and he said ‘don’t cheat your way forwards’. Sometimes, as players, we can jump ahead a little bit but that’s why I did the U15s, the U16s, U19s, U23s and then the first team because that was my plan.

“I felt, after we won the FA Cup, I had done those years and gained the knowledge and understanding that felt like I was ready. Now it’s important that I find somewhere where it fits, where it’s correct. Whether it’s in England or whatever doesn’t matter so much to me as long as it fits. That’s my dream at least.”

One of Ljungberg’s biggest parting gifts may prove to be 19-year-old Saka, who he fought the corner of, coached through the Arsenal age groups and changed to left wing-back where he has now played for England.

“Yeah, he wasn’t happy about that! I even did it with the Under-23s,” said Ljungberg. “I changed the system for an away game for Bukayo to play wing-back and he was not impressed with me. I said ‘but Bukayo, that might actually be where you play’.

“I was with him early, since he was 15 years old, and there were always people saying ‘oh no, this and that’. Not to take credit, because it was Bukayo who did it, not me. But, for me, it was very clear and there was nothing to talk about.

“He’s so humble, so hungry to learn new things and so, of course, he is a special talent. I think it was the second phone call I made when I left the club. To his family, just to make sure they knew from me and not from the media. I’m so happy to see him doing so well.”

So could Ljungberg once again return to Arsenal, next time as permanent head coach, in the future?

“I had been at the club for 20 years and there were so many emotions, like a fan, to try to help in such a difficult situation as interim,” said Ljungberg. “I didn’t feel I was ready to be head coach then, with all the connections I had. I felt like I needed to go somewhere else to develop myself again and I feel I’m ready. But what the future holds, if that happens one day, maybe then it’s a better match.”