Exclusive: First look inside U.S. Open merch tent in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — A 35,000 square foot tent on Pinehurst Golf Resort is being transformed into a pop-up merchandise retail store for the 2024 U.S. Open.

Construction crews are even creating a paved road on the fairway to connect the merchandise store to other fan engagement tents and main entrance of the U.S. Open.

“We have a lot of work to do as you can see,” Mary Lopuszynski, U.S. Golf Association Managing Director for Merchandise and Licensing said.

The merchandise pavilion will be loaded with 450,000 pieces of merch including hats, t-shirts and sweaters. Most of it will be designed and distributed by Raleigh-based Peter Millar.

“We are going to replenish during the week if we need to, to keep up with trends that people might be buying more outer wear if its cooler,” Lopuszynski said.

U.S. Open merch tent in Pinehurst (Justin Moore/CBS 17)

The U.S. Golf Association estimates there will be more than 100,000 transactions in the merchandise tent alone, during the U.S. Open. There will be more than 50 cash registers with cashiers at once, to speed up the process. Some will even be manned by volunteers.

The U.S. Open doesn’t start until June 10th. However, the merchandise tent will open on June 6th. It will be open June 6th through June 9th from 10am until 6pm. Lopuszynski said it gives fans without tickets to the championship a chance to come in and shop. Also, golf fans who want to avoid the crowds come during these days as well.

