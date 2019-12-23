Exclusive: FA install high-definition cameras at Wembley to clamp down on fan abuse ahead of Euro 2020

The FA want to ensure they can identify any perpetrators of abuse at Wembley - AFP

The Football Association are installing high-definition cameras at Wembley to clamp down on discriminatory behaviour of fans ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Abuse of players was a key issue for the governing body before Sunday’s allegation of monkey chants aimed at Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, with the issue top of the agenda at last week’s board meeting.

The FA want to maximise technology to identify perpetrators and set the benchmark for the rest of the country to follow when it comes to tackling abuse. This season has seen claims of racial abuse aimed at Manchester United midfielder Fred at the Etihad Stadium and clubs facing investigations over homophobic chanting.

“As an organisation we want Wembley to be at the forefront of monitoring and managing anti-discriminatory crowd behaviour,” said an FA spokesperson.

“To that purpose we have invested in a number of different things which includes installation of high-definition cameras in certain areas of the crowd.”

Wembley will host seven matches at the Euros including the final, with the tournament starting in June.

England players were subjected to monkey chants and Nazi salutes when they faced Bulgaria earlier this season, which led to the qualifier being halted twice. Bulgaria have since received a one-game stadium ban for fans.

Gareth Southgate has often stated “we have got to get our own house in order” and that there are still problems in England.

The FA ramping up their technology to combat the problem is part of their attempt to show zero-tolerance when it comes to abuse of players.

Manchester City moved swiftly after allegations of abuse at Fred and Premier League clubs use CCTV to monitor the crowd but the FA want to make sure they have the highest standards themselves when hosting matches.

Chelsea banned for life a fan they concluded had racially abused Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge last season in one of the most high-profile cases. Video evidence and lip-reading experts had been used before the club made their decision.