FA inclusion chair consulted over Israel tribute faces questions over #FreePalestine tweet

One of the men involved in the decision not to light the Wembley arch in the colours of the Israel flag called for a free Palestine, it can be revealed.

Deji Davies, the chairman of the FA’s Inclusion Advisory Board (IAB), posted on what was then Twitter in 2013 that the European Under-21 Championship “shouldn’t be being held in Israel at all”.

Davies, who is also a director of Premier League football club Brentford, wrote: “Boycotting European U21 tournament. Shouldn’t be being held in Israel at all. Certainly won’t be watching #FreePalestine.”

The post was deleted after Telegraph Sport approached Davies and the FA for comment.

In response, Davies said: “Clearly this is such a difficult time for many people. I have removed the tweet from 10 years ago as I do not want to cause offence to anyone at what is an awful time. I am fully supportive of the FA’s position of peace and unity and an end to the violence, death and suffering of Israelis and Palestinians.”

He would not say whether he had supported or opposed lighting the arch in the colours of Israel’s flag either before or during Friday’s night’s match between England and Australia.

The IAB was among the bodies consulted by the FA before it took its decision not to light the Wembley arch in the colours of Israel’s flag either before or during Friday’s night’s match between England and Australia.

It does not currently include any Jewish or Muslim members but the FA did canvass more widely before reaching its decision on the arch, including with Lord John Mann, who has advised the Government on antisemitism.

On Friday, Davies publicly backed the action taken by the FA to mark the weekend’s bloodshed and subsequent reprisals.

He posted on X: “This is a time where we should be calling for peace and the end of death violence and suffering of both Israelis and Palestinians. The FA decision to promote that message at Wembley this evening aligns with that.”

Friday marks exactly a year since Davies was named IAB chair. Brentford have also been approached for comment.

‘This is Israel’s 9/11’

Earlier on Friday, the Premier League was heavily criticised for failing to condemn the attacks on Israel and chief executive Richard Masters was accused of a lack of leadership in a damning personal letter.

Masters has been sent a letter from Israeli Professional Football Leagues chairman Erez Halfon, outlining the shock and disappointment at the Premier League’s response which was branded “ambiguous” for not treating the Hamas attack as terrorism.

“We would like to stress that this is Israel’s 9/11, no less,” the letter read.

Players, managers and match officials will wear black armbands and there will be a period of silence before the next round of Premier League matches, with the league’s brief statement saying it was saddened by the crisis in Israel and Gaza and that it “strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians”.

Halfon’s letter to Masters cites the responses from around the world, including the Israel colours lighting the Eiffel Tower and the Star of David flag projected on to 10 Downing Street.

“Please think about the level at which something needs to be undeniably true for a diplomatic statement of this magnitude to be issued,” the letter said.

“Considering this undeniable truth, we are amazed, shocked and disappointed beyond words at the Premier League’s lack of ability to condemn these acts. This is not about a conflict between two people. This is about leadership and the world where we want to live and raise our children. Premier League must prevent radical Islamist ideology from expanding and contaminating our free, creative, diverse community and world with such despicable crimes.

“Every human being, regardless of political affiliation, religion, or belief, should feel distress from Hamas’ monstrous acts, which are not different from the tactics of Isis.

“In the words of President Biden – ‘It’s abhorrent. The brutality of Hamas - this bloodthirstiness – brings to mind the worst – the worst rampages of Isis’. President Biden also acknowledged that the true purpose of Hamas has been revealed – to obliviate the Jewish people.”

Israel Football Association President Moshe Zuares said: “There are moments in history when the truth is one, sharp, clear. Such is the present time. More than 1,200 children, babies, women, men, old people, were slaughtered by a barbaric enemy, who committed crimes against humanity. The only sin of the victims was that they were Israelis. Those who are afraid to light up a stadium in memory of the murdered and for the sake of historical truth, for reasons that cannot be understood at all and perhaps it is better not to even try, are in an even darker time than the one my country is currently in.

“When this happens by the FA of a nation known to be a moral lighthouse for the free world, it is more disappointing than ever. I tried to explain this to my colleagues in the English FA several times in the past days but they insist not to understand. Now they are the ones who need to explain.”

Spurs resignation over club’s handling of attack

Meanwhile, Tottenham are facing criticism for their response to the Hamas terror attack in Israel with the chairman of the club’s Tribute Trust writing to tender his resignation.

Jonathan Adleman has chaired the Tribute Trust, which is a charity organisation established to look after the needs of former players, for the past 10 years.

But in a letter addressed to Tottenham’s executive director Donna Cullen, which was also posted on social media, Adleman has informed the club of his resignation due to “a chronic lack of moral clarity” and said he can “no longer engage” with Cullen and chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham on Thursday followed the Football Association and Premier League in breaking their silence on the situation in Israel, but, like the two organisations, made no specific mention of the Hamas terror attack or the trauma experienced by the club’s large Jewish following.

There was also no mention made of Tottenham’s Israeli player Manor Solomon, although the club are supporting the winger in private.

Adleman’s letter, which is addressed to Cullen but was also sent to Levy, said: “I simply don’t understand what if any moral compass those who drafted and signed off the club’s statement have given the savage butchery of Jews by Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

Tottenham’s statement said: “The Club and our footballing family is shocked and saddened by the escalating crisis in Israel and Gaza, and strongly condemns the horrific and brutal acts of violence against innocent civilians.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with the victims, their families and the communities impacted.”

Adleman’s letter to Cullen and Levy continued: “I expected nothing better from the FA, but I did from our club, not just because we have an Israeli player, not just because of the club’s deep connection with the Jewish community, but also given the commendable stance the club took on taking the knee, standing with Ukraine and so on.”

On the subject of his own position, Adleman added: “It has been an absolute privilege to support our past players in their time of need, first as a founding trustee and then as chair of the Tottenham Tribute Trust. The role as chair necessarily involved dialogue with yourself [Cullen] and occasionally Daniel. I personally can no longer engage with you as I have a zero tolerance approach to those incapable of condemning the bestial slaughter of Jews.

“So in light of your catastrophic failure of moral clarity, I have agreed with my fellow trustees that I will step back as chair of the Tottenham Tribute Trust with immediate effect until such time as those who drafted and sanctioned that statement are no longer at the club.

“Having discussed this matter with my fellow trustees, who are fully supportive, TTT will operate without a chair for the time being.”

Tottenham say the club’s statement was consistent with the Premier League’s position for all clubs.

