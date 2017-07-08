Exclusive: Everton ready to pay Arsenal's asking price for Olivier Giroud

Everton are hoping to finalise a deal to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, a senior source has told Yahoo Sport UK.

Widespread reports have linked France forward Giroud with a move to Goodison Park in recent weeks, with the imminent departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United giving Everton boss Ronald Koeman additional transfer funds to reshape his squad.

Giroud has been one of his chief transfer targets all summer and Everton officials have made initial enquiries over a deal for the 30-year-old striker who has scored 69 Premier League goals in 164 appearances for the Arsenal.

Marseille are also believed to be targeting Giroud, who appears to be on his way out of Arsenal following the club record signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon, with Everton stating their intentions to meet the Gunners asking price.

Yahoo Sport also understands that Everton are ‘increasingly confident’ of sealing a deal for Swansea’s Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Everton have already made bids to sign Sigurdsson during this transfer window, with Toffees chiefs given encouragement that a deal can be agreed for a player who appears to be keen to make the move to Goodison Park.



