Exclusive: England fans at Euro 2024 told to yell ‘Panama’ if they feel in danger

England fans have flocked to Germany to cheer on the Three Lions - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Fans who feel “unsafe” or “threatened” during England’s powder-keg Euro 2024 opener against Serbia have been told to say PANAMA to police or a member of tournament staff.

The unusual safe words ‘Wo geht’s nach (Which way to) PANAMA?’ or “code word” ‘PANAMA’ have been adopted by competition organisers in Gelsenkirchen amid warnings Sunday’s fixture could witness a repeat of the rioting to have plagued the Three Lions at the Euros.

Staff hearing the word PANAMA are meant to “immediately offer the possibility of a place to retreat” for the person in distress and potentially activate a PANAMA team, “a multilingual, multi-professional team which is trained in crisis intervention, non-violent communication and de-escalation”.

A similar protocol is already used at certain Bundesliga matches and large music festivals in Germany but fans may question how effective it would be for Sunday’s England-Serbia game given the potential for major fan disorder.

Police have already warned the match could see a repeat of the rioting that has marred the Three Lions’ most recent Euros campaigns, most notably their 2016 opener against Russia and the final of the last tournament.

Officers are also expecting up to 500 violence-seeking Serbian hooligans to travel to Germany for the tournament, compounding fears of a repeat of the brutal ambush of England fans by Russian thugs eight years ago.

Sunday’s fixture has been branded the most “high risk” of this summer’s tournament, with Telegraph Sport revealing the Football Association had failed to get a booze ban imposed close to the venue and that the game itself is currently the only fixture where low-alcohol beer will be served.

Wilhelm Weßels, Euro 2024 project manager at the City of Gelsenkirchen, said: “All of the city’s law enforcement partners, such as the fire brigade, the police and the municipal public order service, as well as the entire Euro staff on the grounds, are familiar with the PANAMA rules and can react accordingly.”

He added: “It was important to us to establish an awareness concept during the Euro in order to make the experience and attendance of our Euro 2024 events even safer.”

Meanwhile, police have suggested it would be better for fans coming to Gelsenkirchen for Sunday’s game to smoke cannabis than drink alcohol.

The Class B drug was legalised in Germany on April 1, although it will not be allowed inside the 62,000-seat Veltins Arena, nor in fan zones, bars or city squares.

Gelsenkirchen police spokesman Stephan Knipp told The Sun: “It’s no problem for fans to smoke cannabis on the street.

“If we see a group of people drinking alcohol and looking a bit aggressive, and another group smoking cannabis, of course we’ll look at the group drinking alcohol.

“Drinking alcohol can make someone more aggressive, and smoking cannabis puts people in a chill mood. We want to prevent violence and keep people safe. Our focus will be on fans who are drinking and potentially getting violent.”

