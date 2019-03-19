[EXCLUSIVE] Dillon Mitchell gets real: His decision to go pro, which NFL teams he met with at the Combine and chemistry with Justin Herbert originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

After Oregon's victory in the Redbox Bowl, Ducks star wide receiver Dillon Mitchell told the media he was undecided on whether he would stay for his senior season or declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. Mitchell felt fans didn't get the full story and wanted to clear up why he made his decision. In an exclusive one-on-one with Dillon Mitchell and NBC Sports NW's Oregon Duck Insider, Bri Amaranthus, he dives into how his decision played out.

Which teams did Mitchell meet with at the NFL Combine? Also, apparently Mitchell's family are quite the Oakland Raiders fans, man cave and all!

As Oregon's single-season receiving yards record holder, Mitchell looks back on his chemistry he had with quarterback Justin Herbert. Also, no surprise his favorite memory from last season was beating rival Washington.

Which NFL player does Mitchell model his game after?

Stay tuned for more updates on Mitchell. The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25.

