Exclusive | Dijon reject AC Milan bid for Cyriaque Irié, Luton Town also interested

Dijon FCO possess some hot prospects in their current squad, however, the National 1 side aren’t willing to let any of them leave cheaply.

As reported by Foot Mercato, Olympique de Marseille look set to be priced out of a move for Rayane Messi (17). The France youth international has only made four professional appearances but those appearances have caught the eyes of OM. However, Dijon are asking for over €4m for the winger – a figure deemed too high for les Phocéens, who have seemingly ended their pursuit.

On the other wing, there is another interesting prospect – Cyriaque Irié (19). The Burkina Faso youth international is the subject of a €3m offer (without bonuses) from Serie A giants AC Milan, according to a report from L’Équipe. Irié has already agreed terms with the club, however, AC Milan’s offer has been rejected. The player himself wants to leave.

Get French Football News understands that Luton Town, recently relegated back to the EFL Championship, are also keeping tabs on Irié with a view to a move.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle