Exclusive: Derek Carr goes 1-on-1 with David Carr
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr chats with his brother, NFL Media's David Carr. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr chats with his brother, NFL Media's David Carr. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Rams announced their 2022 jersey schedule and they’ll be wearing their modern throwbacks much more often this season
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.
Should Kenny Pickett be getting more reps in practice?
Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players. Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing [more]
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and Garoppolo have decided, at least [more]
How much is it worth for a team to swing a trade now with the 49ers to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?
The primary objective of any NFL team for training camp and the preseason is to survive it. Particularly at the quarterback position. On Saturday, defensive players were getting a little too close to Bills quarterback Josh Allen for his liking, as noted by Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. Allen, as the video retweeted by Garafolo [more]
The “homework clause” that the Cardinals said they removed from Kyler Murray‘s new contract has been making waves across the league all week. Those extended to Missouri on Friday, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes held an early camp press conference. The 2018 MVP was asked if, given recent anonymous comments about him being a “streetball” quarterback [more]
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers specifically mentioned six different wide receivers in a sitdown with Stacey Dales and Steve Mariucci of NFL Network.
The PGA Tour is bracing itself for an imminent legal challenge from LIV rebels trying to win the right to appear in next month’s £60 million FedEx Cup playoffs.
Don't slam the panic button because the #49ers QBs are struggling out of the gate.
Here are six things that stood out to us during Day 4 of #Chiefs training camp
As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose tackle Anthony Rush. In the first via, [more]
Julio Jones jokes with media about Tom Brady recruitment
The Patriots offensive playbook changed after longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left. Patriots say it's simpler. Here's why.
The 49ers suffered a brutal blow as Maurice Hurst tore his biceps, which likely ends his 2022 season before it even began.
If you are in your 50s or older and not enjoying the Saudi rebel circuit with its 54-hole and shotgun-start format - not to mention the music, wacky team names and the YouTube coverage - then Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf’s production guru are not at all concerned. Because you are part of the “horrendous truth about golf”.
Probably not the start Andrew Mevis predicted for his NFL career.
4 former Steelers, three players and one contributor, were announced as 2022 inductees into the team's Hall of Honor.
All the notes, observations and takeaways to know from the Packers' fourth training camp practice on Saturday.