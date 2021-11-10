Exclusive: DeMarcus Ware talks Veteran’s Day, working with Micah Parsons, Cowboys SB chances

The Dallas Cowboys have a long and storied history of impact players and they have plenty to teach not just the younger guys in the league, but the fan base as well. What makes a superstar a superstar? How do they impart wisdom on the next generation? What’s it like when two teams they’ve played for line up against each other.

The Week 9 contest between the Cowboys and Denver Broncos brought into focus those questions and more for legendary sack artist and Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee for 2022, DeMarcus Ware. Cowboys Wire had a chance to chat with Ware about the game and what’s it like for a talented team to try to bounce back from such a sound, demoralizing beatdown. He shared his thoughts on his relationship with Micah Parsons and chopped it up about the Cowboys’ chances to reach the Super Bowl this season. He also took the time to speak on USAA’s #HonorThroughAction campaign, which highlights small businesses run by veterans.

The full interview can be heard, for free, on the Catch This Fade Patreon page where CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker and I host a subscription podcast with all of the goods on the Cowboys’ happenings.

Below are a few of Ware’s responses.

On watching his two organizations battle it out on the field

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Dude it’s a challenge man, because it’s hard to cheer for either team because my heart is poured in both of those teams for the 12 years that I played. Dallas, I started my career here in Dallas and had some amazing memories. And then all the sudden transition into Denver and winning the Super Bowl there. So it’s hard. Sometimes I’m split 70/30, depends on how mad I am sometimes it might be 50/50. You know I’m not gonna even say which team, but I got an opportunity to play for I would say both of America’s teams, right? One that’s in the mountains and one that’s on the flat lands, right? It was a great opportunity man to be part of both amazing organizations.

I mean, right now it’s all about conversation with him, because he’s in season you don’t wanna put too much in his head. But I see progression as a rookie, you wanna see him progress each one of the games, right?

And you can see from the first game he got a sack, second game two sacks, so on and so forth. Almost three sacks [Sunday].

That’s what you want, him to play comfortably and just wreak havoc, and I think the sky’s the limit for him.

When I saw him, mentoring him and doing some pass rush stuff with him, he was getting it, like fast. And as a rookie you want him them learn as fast as possible. he’s gonna be a great player and I’m glad that they drafted him.

On Parsons losing the green dot... for now

If you give any young guy who’s very athletic and he doesn’t think as much and he just plays football, now you start to see him just make plays and that’s what you want out of him. As he progresses and get smarter and starts learning things, now he can do that 1-2 punch.

He can call plays, he can get out there and know where exactly he is on the field and then he can go out there and make plays. He doesn’t have to think that much as he used to, so I would think taking some of that away from him, letting him get out there and play, he’s still effective and then gradually given more responsibility.

On the #HonorThroughAction campaign with USAA

On Veteran’s Day, I always support the military. They take care of us, they are the real role models that are out there at the front line/ So on Veteran’s Day I’ve teamed up with USAA and it’s a little different this time. We got 2.5 million veteran-owned companies that people don’t know about and what we’re doing is trying to bring awareness, right?

Because it’s hard for people to transition from the military force into the workforce. So letting people know that, hey, there are a lot of veteran-owned companies out there and what we can do to support right now is, since everybody’s on social media.

Draw a “V” on your palm, if you know a veteran-owned company, go to it, hold that V up in your palm, take that picture post it on your social and hashtag, “Honor through action.” They honor us, we’re honoring them through this whole week, this whole month through the businesses that they give to us. So it’s just amazing to be part of this and it’s one of those things that is close to me because I got a lot of military family.

1

1