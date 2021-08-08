Exclusive: Cruel Summer's Olivia Holt sheds new light on that final kiss

Photo credit: Freeform

Cruel Summer finale spoilers follow.

Cruel Summer star Olivia Holt has shared her feelings on her character Kate Wallis' kiss with Mallory Higgins in the show's season one finale, calling the moment "incredibly liberating".



As the drama's first season draws to a close, and Kate is coming to terms with everything that has happened to her, we see her and Mallory (Harley Quinn Smith) dancing in the rain together, before they share a kiss. But does this mean that they will have a romantic connection when the second season arrives?

Actress Olivia Holt, who plays Kate, has told Digital Spy during an exclusive interview that she believes fans can interpret the intimate moment in any way they like at this stage.

Photo credit: Freeform

"The way I looked at it is: it's up for interpretation," she said. "I think Kate and Mallory formed a really special bond. Whether it's platonic or romantic or however you want to look at it, they're soulmates, and they're there for each other through thick and thin.

"They've created something really special. So I think that the trajectory of their relationship could really go anywhere."



The actress also praised the "powerful moment" for showcasing the strength and resilience of women and their relationships.

"That moment for them was incredibly liberating. Kate deciding that Mallory was her person at that moment, I think was such a powerful moment – especially in female culture," she explained.

Photo credit: Freeform

"The way that sometimes women look at women – they can be tearing them down. But in this scene, it was a powerful moment between two women who were there for each other through everything. And I think that that says something about how resilient women can be."

We already know that Cruel Summer has been granted a second season, so we are likely to get more answers in future about how Kate and Mallory's relationship will develop.

The Freeform thriller's first season has been a hit with viewers, with its many twists keeping fans on their toes.

Photo credit: Freeform/Frank Ockenfels

The show is set across the same days over the course of three years – 1993, 1994 and 1995 – and follows the story of teenager Kate, who goes missing after being locked in the basement of the new school vice-principal, Martin Harris (Blake Lee).

When Kate disappears, high school outcast Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) appears to take over her life, but when Kate is found alive a year later, she accuses Jeanette of knowing about her abduction, turning Jeanette into one of the most hated people in the US.

Cruel Summer airs on Freeform in the US, and Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

