Exclusive: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott likely sidelined with torn MCL, thigh bruise

A year ago, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Week 4 and played rest of the season with the injury. He played all 18 games, including the playoff loss and rushed for over 1,000 yards for the fourth time in six seasons.

The situation is expected to be different in 2022.

Per sources, Elliot suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee and a painful deep thigh bruise in the second quarter of Sunday’s 24-6 victory against the Detroit Lions.

A magnetic resonance imaging exam on Monday revealed a sprained knee, per coach Mike McCarthy, who wouldn’t predict Elliott’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

McCarthy said Elliott would be held out of practice on Wednesday and work exclusively with the rehab group.

Elliott did no rehab during the media portion of practice Wednesday.

And according to a source, he is expected to miss the Bears game and return after next week’s bye, giving him three weeks of rest and recovery for when the Cowboys resume play Oct. 13 at the Green Bay Packers.

Unless something changes over the next couple of days, that’s the team’s plan.

Elliott’s toughness and history of playing through injuries are well documented.

When Elliott suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Lions, most thought the worst as his leg bent backwards following a seemingly debilitating hit.

It would have been much worse if Elliott’s foot stayed planted in the ground, per a source with knowledge of the injury.

Elliott returned to the game, finishing with 57 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns.

Elliott had 29 yards and both touchdowns in the second half after the injury.

Tony Pollard, who has shared running back duties with Elliott this season, would expect to get most of the carries on Sunday. He has 65 carries for 375 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Rookie undrafted free agent Malik Davis is only other running back on the roster. If Elliott doesn’t play against the Bears, the Cowboys might have to make a move to add depth to the position.