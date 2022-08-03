Exclusive-Coach Hammon, once a star in Russia, urges Putin to free Brittney Griner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Lewis
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Phoenix Mercury
    Phoenix Mercury
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Becky Hammon
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Breanna Stewart
    Breanna Stewart
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Diana Taurasi
    Diana Taurasi
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

By Simon Lewis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A top coach for U.S. women's pro basketball who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner https://www.reuters.com/world/us/brittney-griner-appears-russian-court-after-us-makes-swap-offer-2022-08-02.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who as a player spent years in Russia and won Olympic bronze for her adopted country, said it was upsetting to see a fellow member of the tight-knit women’s basketball community locked up for nearly six months. Washington says Griner is wrongfully detained in Russia https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/us-basketball-star-griner-set-testify-russian-trial-2022-07-27.

“It’s something that obviously hits super close to home for me and so I just ask the Russian government to do the right thing. It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Hammon told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday in an appeal that was joined by other figures in global women's basketball. “We're asking for leniency. We're asking for grace. And we're asking to bring home BG.”

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, is expected to return to a Russian court on Thursday for closing arguments in her trial https://www.reuters.com/world/us/brittney-griner-appears-russian-court-after-us-makes-swap-offer-2022-08-02. She faces up to 10 years in prison on drugs charges after she was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Her arrest as she headed to join her Russian team in the American off-season came days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-russia-what-you-need-know-right-now-2022-07-03 of Ukraine, plunging relations between Moscow and Washington to their lowest point in decades and thrusting Griner into the center of a geopolitical tussle.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week the United States has made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, who the United States also considers to be wrongfully detained https://www.reuters.com/world/who-are-americans-held-captive-abroad-2022-07-28 in Russia. A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout https://www.reuters.com/world/who-is-viktor-bout-arms-dealer-linked-swap-americans-held-by-moscow-2022-08-01, known as the "Merchant of Death.”

Moscow has said no deal has yet been done. A swap is unlikely to take place before a verdict in Griner’s trial, but that could take place in the coming days.

'ONE OF THE GREATEST'

Hammon, a six-time WNBA all-star player, played during the off-season for several Russian teams, a common move for WNBA players seeking to supplement incomes that are lower than their male counterparts'. She became a naturalized citizen and won a bronze Olympic medal for Russia in 2008 and competed again in 2012, but said her Russian citizenship had since expired.

Hammon - reportedly the first WNBA coach to be paid more than $1 million – described Griner as “one of the greatest players to ever play,” and said it was possible the detention of a male athlete at the same level would have drawn a greater response.

“It's hard to imagine, though, that if this was, you know, LeBron James, that he'd still be sitting over there in jail,” said Hammon. “It’s hard not to let your mind go there.”

Hammon said she had always supported the campaign to free Griner, but was speaking out as Griner’s trial draws to a close and Russia has an opportunity to send her home.

Several others who played in Russia also called for Griner's release. Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, Spanish shooting guard Marta Xargay and Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammate Diana Taurasi, who played in Russia for over 10 years, recorded video appeals that were shared with Reuters on Wednesday.

"We called Russia our second home for many years. I ask, for the sanctity of sport, to have mercy and understanding for our beloved Brittney Griner," said Taurasi.

Hammon said as an athlete she was not political, but appealed to Putin and Russian authorities to show "mercy" and let Griner return to her wife in the United States.

“If that was your daughter or your sister or your wife or whoever, you can imagine the agony that you'd been going through waiting,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

She also warned that Russian athletes would suffer repercussions from the detention of a top athlete traveling to compete.

“I think Mr. Putin is a pretty big sports fan - to jeopardize all these athletes, I mean would just be really unfortunate,” said Hammon.

Russian sports teams and athletes have been excluded from some international events over the invasion of Ukraine, and Olympic officials have said Russia could be banned from the 2024 games in Paris. Russia has not faced sporting sanctions for Griner's detention.

“If (Griner) were to have to serve a (prison) sentence, I think there would have to be bad implications internationally on the sports world,” Hammon said. “There's certain ways to put pressure on Russia. Hopefully it doesn't come to that.”

(Reporting by Simon Lewis;Editing by Mary Milliken and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Coach Hammon urges Putin to free Brittney Griner

    STORY: Hammon: "The time that she served over there, enough's enough.”In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Becky Hammon, current head coach for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, and a six-time league all-star player who once represented Russia at the Olympics has made a plea for Russian President Vladimir Putin to "do the right thing" and quickly release American star player Brittney Griner.Hammon: “...you know, so many players have gone over to Russia, including myself. Russia's been very good to us as athletes. So to see, you know, Britney being detained, like I said, it's upsetting…I just ask the Russian government to do the right thing. It's never too late to do the right thing. And I think at this point, like I said, whether she did or didn't, it's time to send her home."Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and center for WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, was detained in Moscow when agents found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage on Feb. 17.Her arrest came days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thrusting Griner into the center of a geopolitical tussle.Hammon played during the off-season for several Russian teams, a common move for WNBA players seeking to supplement incomes that are lower than their male counterparts'.Hammon: "It's hard to imagine, though, that if this was, you know, LeBron James, that he'd still be sitting over there in a jail cell. Maybe he could be. Maybe not. I don't know. But it's hard not to let your mind go there."Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States made a "substantial offer" to Russia to release Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, whom the United States also considers to be wrongfully detained in Russia.A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death.”Moscow has said no deal has yet been done.Griner - who pled guilty to all charges- is expected to return to a Russian court on Thursday for closing arguments in her trial. She faces up to 10 years in prison.Hammon: "There's worry anyways when people are overseas, you know, when you're separated from your family. Now you add in everything that's going on politically. You factor in the war that's going on. It just heightens all the anxieties and all the fears."

  • Who is Brittney Griner and what's her fate in Russia?

    STORY: Who is Brittney Griner, the American basketball star who has been detained in Russia since February?The 31-year-old is a two-time Olympic championand star player in the Women's National Basketball Association, or WNBA.Since 2014, she has also played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia during the WNBA offseason.On February 17, she was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airportwith vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.Marijuana is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.(Audio of Griner) "No, my rights were never read to me. No one explained any of it to me."Griner pleaded guilty to the drugs chargesbut insists she did not intend to break Russian law.She testified that she did not know how the cartridges could have ended up in her luggage.Griner has a prescription in the U.S. for medical marijuana to relieve pain from chronic injuries.It's a common treatment method among athletes where the substance is legal.But Griner has always denied intentionally bringing it into Russia.U.S. officials and prominent athletes say Griner has been wrongly detainedand have accused Russia of using her as a political pawnat a time when U.S.-Russian relations are the most strained since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.President Joe Biden is under pressure to intervene on behalf of detained Americans - including Griner."We are not ever going to be quiet until she's home safely. Thank you for your love, your voices, and foryour prayers. We are BG."

  • Hollywood Brown driving more than 120 mph before arrest for criminal speeding

    Brown was arrested on charges of criminal speeding after allegedly registering a speed of 126 mph on the Loop 101.

  • Biden says basketball star Griner's sentencing in Russian trial is "unacceptable"

    "Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden said a statement. "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

  • Reactions after U.S. basketball star Griner sentenced in Russia

    "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates." "Nothing about today's decision changes our determination that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained, and we will continue working to bring Brittney and fellow wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan home."

  • Former Notre Dame captain tears ACL in training camp

    All the best in a speedy recovery to an all-around great guy.

  • Commonwealth Games events today as Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Emily Campbell go for gold

    The pair will be bidding to follow up gymnast Jake Jarman and swimmer Adam Peaty’s successes on Tuesday

  • Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice

    The Steelers took off the pads and battled the heat on Thursday.

  • The Athletic slams NBA’s investigation into Sixers for tampering

    John Hollinger of The Athletic slams the NBA for their investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers for tampering.

  • Drew Lock says DK Metcalf is ‘unlike anything I’ve ever thrown to’

    While there's no denying that Metcalf deserves every bit of his $72 million contract extension, it may be difficult for Seattle to maximize his value given the team's poor quarterback situation.

  • Rudy Gobert discusses playing with Joel Embiid for French national team

    Rudy Gobert discusses potentially playing with Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for the French national team.

  • Here’s How to Rock the Viral TikTok Doe Eye Trend

    The beauty side of TikTok is always up for a good debate on eyeliner styles. Currently, the...

  • Rudy Giuliani unlikely to face charges for Ukraine lobbying, report says

    The former mayor of New York has been under investigation by Manhattan federal prosecutors

  • Is Joe Burrow already a top five QB in the NFL? Chad Johnson says without a doubt

    Chad Johnson joined Mackenzie Salmon on Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on where Joe Burrow ranks amongst the top NFL QBs.

  • Winners and losers from the 2022 MLB trade deadline

    The San Diego Padres were the biggest winners of the MLB trade deadline, while the Boston Red Sox made moves that left people scratching their heads.

  • Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat

    Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu reached her second quarterfinal of the season Thursday, edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at the Citi Open over nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon. With the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), the second-seeded Raducanu took a medical timeout late in the second set to get treatment from a trainer for blisters on her racket-wielding right hand. Osorio was visited by a trainer earlier.

  • Watch: Brittney Griner Is Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison

    U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison Thursday after being convicted of bringing marijuana with criminal intent into the country in February. Griner’s lawyers said they would file an appeal. Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin/Zuma Press

  • Broncos training camp: Live updates from Day 8 of practice

    Follow the link to view live updates from Broncos training camp this morning.

  • NHL offseason tracker: Following the signings, trades and rumors during the summer

    The first days of free agency were busy. Follow along for news and analysis of all the trades and signings for the rest of the offseason.

  • 2022 Elections: Expert weighs in on what's next for Trump-approved candidates who won their primaries

    In Arizona, almost all candidates endorsed by Former President Donald Trump have won their races. If Kari Lake goes on to win the GOP gubernatorial primary, then all Trump-endorsed candidates would have won their primaries. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on how Trump's endorsement might play in November, when voters of all political persuasion vote on one ballot.