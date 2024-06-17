Exclusive claims two midfielders could be loaned and one sold permanently for “good offer”

Simon Phillips’ exclusive column on his Substack this morning has revealed that Chelsea are considering loaning out two players currently in the first team squad.

While we still don’t know whether Conor Gallagher will end up staying or going, Phillips claims that the future of two other players in the middle of the park are in doubt either way.

Apparently Lesley Ugochukwu could be loaned out, or even sold permanently “if a good offer came in,” pretty shocking stuff given he only arrived a year ago.

Carney Chukwuemeka is the other player in question, with the club “worried” after so many injuries, hoping a loan can help him build up his fitness.

The return of Andrey Santos to play in the first team squad next season after a successful loan of his own is a major factor in this, and if we do see a loan for either player it will all but confirm the Brazilian’s promotion to the first team.

Carney Chukwuemeka celebrates a goal.

Both moves sound unlikely at this stage

As with so many of the decisions this summer, it seems likely that nothing will be decided until Enzo Maresca has at least had some time working with this group. Famously he has to basically obey the wishes of the co-sporting directors above him, but even then he will be allowed a chance to work with them a bit so he can give some feedback on who he wants to work with and who he doesn’t.

While we have no doubt that those in charge are open to loaning either of these two out, we wouldn’t imagine it’s a solid plan yet. Neither has managed a really consistent run in the team yet, and can both fairly claim they haven’t yet shown what they can do thanks to injury.

There will be a lot more competition in midfield this season, but Chelsea should be looking to encourage that and not diminish it.