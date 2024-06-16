Exclusive claims Chelsea want to dump January 2023 signing already – and loan to Serie A could work well

Our writer Simon Phillips has had dropped some very interesting information this morning concerning defender Benoit Badiashile.

The defender showed some positive signs in his first 6 months at Chelsea after arriving in January 2023, but since then has suffered lots of injuries and bad periods of form, and no longer looks the popular prospect he was long ago.

That’s leading to speculation about his future, and Phillips writes that AC Milan and Roma are interested in him, as well as the usual general “Saudi Pro League” claims.

The arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free has made Badiashile even more expendable – but the issue is inevitably going to be finding a buyer who can pay a good price. As we’ve seen in similar cases, a loan move can be effective here in helping Badiashile grow his value while getting his wages of the books. Although we’ve seen no indications a move of that sort is anywhere close.

The increasing conundrum of some signings

Now this is an issue we’re likely to see more and more of in the weeks and months to come. Chelsea quite clearly would like to continue tinkering with this squad and upgrading where they can. But the regeneration of the group has been so total that almost every player on the books is now a purchase from under this ownership.

While they can take a hit selling off players signed previously, they really don’t want to realise losses on players they themselves signed over the last two years. It hurts them financially, plus each one is an admission of their own mistake.

So in cases like Badiashile’s, unless a miracle offer comes in which is close to what we paid (and given we’re unlikely to be selling any player that has played well enough to merit that), they may have to stay put.