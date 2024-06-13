Exclusive claims Chelsea “make contact” with club over £60m winger move the fans love

It might just be about to happen, guys…

Almost by sheer force of will, Chelsea fans seem to have made the move for Michael Olise happen. They’ve manifested a resurgence of a transfer which seemed dead last summer when Crystal Palace fiercely shot down our interest and signed the French winger up to a new contract.

It was then assumed that the signing of Cole Palmer ended our interest in Olise. But not so, it seems. After a few weeks of whispers, today Darren Lewis in the Daily Mirror has reported that the Blues are back in the chase – and have made contact this week with Palace in an attempt to begin forging an agreement of around £60m to sign Olise.

Manchester United are in the mix too, but Chelsea have “stolen a march” on them by contacting Palace first. Chelsea can’t offer Champions League – or even Europa League – football, but they clearly can offer a big ambitious project, an exciting young coach, life in the best part of a great city, and plenty of other things to make up for it.

We’re sure they will be hoping that adding Olise fires them back into the Champions League next season anyway.

Michael Olise celebrates a goal for Crystal Palace.

A bumper crop of wingers

Lewis notes in his piece that Chelsea have Palmer, Noni Madueke and Omari Hutchinson able to play on the right wing already, as well as Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez set to arrive in the years to come. It makes it impossible to fit them all in if this deal is completed, and we can only assume plans are underway to sell Hutchinson, at the very least.

Olise is an exceptional talent, and we can understand why previous plans might be ripped up if the chance to get him is really on the table.