Exclusive: Christian Horner blasts FIA's 'very unfair' porpoising ban - AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Christian Horner has called the FIA’s move to ban porpoising in Formula One “very unfair”, suggesting that other teams should not be punished for Mercedes’ failure to control the violent bouncing motion of their cars.

With Lewis Hamilton revealing pain in his head and spine from Mercedes’ porpoising problems, the Red Bull team principal argued that the world governing body should black-flag the cars instead of imposing a blanket regulation change.

“It seems very unfair, under a set of regulations, to say that just because they’ve got it wrong, everybody else has to change,” Horner told Telegraph Sport. “There’s an inherent cost with that, which, under a budget cap, is very tricky to accommodate.

“It’s never a healthy precedent. I landed last night and was confronted with this. I’m not sure what the consultation process was. We need to understand from the FIA, how do they intend to police this? What are the metrics, the what-if scenarios? I can see that their intent is well-meaning, but the execution is tantamount to a regulation change.”

While many technical experts in F1 argue that the FIA’s action could ultimately benefit Red Bull, who have shown no issues with porpoising, Horner is adamant in his opposition to the idea of rewriting the rules mid-season.

'Should we change everything for one team?'

“If a team operate a car in what the FIA deem to be a dangerous manner, there is always the option of a black-flag,” he said. “If they knew they were going to be disqualified for running a dangerous set-up, they would raise the height of the car, and then the driver wouldn’t experience the porpoising. But of course, that would be to the detriment of aerodynamics.

“There’s a bigger picture we need to look at, beyond whether one team wins and one loses. Is it the right thing to be doing? Has it been implemented in the right way? This is one of those situations where some teams are coping OK but one team in particular isn’t. Should we change everything for one team? Or should that one team sort its issues out?”

Story continues

Hamilton, who was in such pain after last weekend’s race in Baku that he needed to be helped out of the cockpit, described here in Montreal how he was still suffering acute physical discomfort.

“I have not spoken to a specialist on spinal discs but I can feel mine,” the seven-time world champion said. “I am a little bit shorter this week and my discs are not in the best shape right now. That’s not good for longevity. There is no need for us to have long-term injuries.

“There’s a lot more bruising in the body after the race nowadays – it is taking more of the week to recover. I don’t think that’s to do with age, it’s because the bruising can be quite severe. When you experience up to 10Gs on a bump, which I had in the last race, that is a heavy, heavy load on the top part of your neck. I have had a lot more headaches in the past few months. I am taking painkillers. Hopefully I don’t have any micro-concussions.”