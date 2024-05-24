EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Have Not Contacted Roberto De Zerbi Since He Left Brighton

Chelsea have not been in contact with former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi since he left the club at the end of the season. De Zerbi has yet to reveal where his next destination is, but as things stand, it’s unlikely to be at Stamford Bridge.

The Blue’s are without a manager after sacking Mauricio Pochettino in interesting circumstances at the end of the campaign, and are currently working on bringing a new coach into the hot seat in the coming days. Kieran McKenna has been a candidate that the club admires hugely, but they are now locked in a battle with Manchester United to try and lure the Ipswich manager to choose them.

Chelsea Yet To Contact De Zerbi:

Roberto De Zerbi has been tipped to join Chelsea for a number of months, but since he left Brighton, we understand Chelsea have not made any contact with the Italian. Reports today have suggested Chelsea have yet to rule out a move for the 44-year-old manager, but there would have to be a huge swing from those making decisions at Chelsea now to pivot and name De Zerbi the head coach.

The decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino did not seem to go down well internally at the club, with a number of Chelsea players taking to social media to apparently vent their shock at the decision. Clear Lake capital has come under criticism since announcing his departure, and they are under increasing pressure to get the next managerial appointment correct.

Some in the media have tipped De Zerbi to be the mystery fourth candidate for the managerial position that everyone had yet to mention, but as per our information at this moment in time, that is not the case. As per reports elsewhere in the media, along with Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank and Enzo Maresca are part of the final shortlist at the club in their search for the next man to lead the project forward.

Related Posts