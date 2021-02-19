Exclusive: Championship on the brink as Treasury puts brakes on bail-out

EFL football.

The Football League and Government were on the brink of war on Friday night after the Treasury put the brakes on a season-saving £100million-plus loan for the Championship.

Second tier executives raged they were being treated harsher than other sectors after HMRC insisted on unprecedented curbs on goal bonuses, new contracts or wage rises.

A Bank of England-backed Covid loan facility - sought by the EFL with a £15million Premier League handout to cover interest and fees - had been due to be paid out to clubs this week.

However, a host of cash-strapped clubs were placed at severe risk of being left unable to pay bills on Friday night as it emerged the rescue package may be withheld completely due to the HMRC's demands.

With other sports handed access to a £300million winter survival fund, clubs feel they are being discriminated against due to a history of wage over-spending in the Championship.

A new stand off between the league and Government over the clauses could be particularly disastrous when PAYE deferrals expire. An EFL spokesman on friday night told Telegraph Sport: “We are extremely disappointed by the developments at this late stage of our discussions and we will continue to strongly negotiate with HM Treasury to secure a solution that meets the requirements of Championship Clubs and is consistent with the parameters other industries are being asked to meet."

Championship clubs were informed on Thursday night that there will be a delay on the proposed loan, less than 12 hours before they were expecting the first instalment of funds. "It's not just been delayed - there are no guarantees of any money at all," said one club executive.

Under the proposals of the loan from the Government, clubs would be unable to offer their players any form of improved deal. In December, a £50 million grant was agreed for League One and League Two clubs to protect their futures during the Covid-19 pandemic. After protracted and often-tense negotiations over the summer, the Premier League also agreed to provide £15million to the EFL and help guarantee a loan facility.

Championship clubs are understood to have been expecting a figure in excess of £100million from the Bank of England and Treasury's Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF).

However, nearly three months later, Championship clubs executives were in crisis talks to avert another major dispute. It is understood that 14 of the 24 Championship clubs requested an interest-free loan, but are now facing another delay for the funds to arrive.

In a letter was sent on Thursday night, and obtained by Telegraph Sport, the EFL wrote: "We received notification from HM Treasury that it is demanding that the pay restraint attached to the CCFF [Covid Corporate Financing Facility] is to be applied not only to the Football League Company but now also the Championship clubs involved in the loan.

“HMT also added that they deem ‘Relevant Individuals’ captured by the restraint, which in most companies includes board directors and senior executives, to include players registered to the club.

“Nearly a month ago, we sent a note to HM Treasury outlining the reasons why players should not be included in such a restraint but this has been rejected and we are obviously extremely disappointed by this stance.”

Government has consistently said there is enough money within the Premier League for elite men's leagues to solve their own problems. In response, an EFL statement added: “There remains a significant amount of debt – including HMRC - being stored up by Championship Clubs, caused simply by the inability to generate normal levels of income due to the circumstances created by the pandemic. With the moratorium on PAYE liability enforcement coming to an end on the 31 March, this is very much a live issue for our clubs, who throughout Covid have continued to incur significant costs and need to be able to plan with greater certainty; without further risk in order to keep their clubs fully operational for the benefit of their local communities.”