Exclusive: Casualty star reacts to shock exit in show's series finale

Casualty spoilers follow.

Casualty has left fans in mourning after killing off both Fenisha Khatri and Lev Malinovsky in an explosive series finale.

Lev (Uriel Emil) lost his life when a second train stuck him, after he'd rescued Fenisha from the car on the tracks. Fenisha passed away as a result of a heavy bleed from the crash, leaving her groom Ethan heartbroken.

In bittersweet irony, Ethan had just discovered that his Huntington's disease wasn't the imminent death sentence he'd feared, but Fenisha's untimely death cut short their happy ending anyway.

Here, Olivia D'Lima – who plays Fenisha – explains her departure from the show and shares her thoughts on the tragic exit storyline.

Photo credit: BBC

How are you feeling now that your time in Casualty is over?

"It's such a bizarre feeling, very bittersweet. With Fenisha eps still airing it definitely hasn't fully sunk in yet! It was an incredible chapter of my life and I will never forget what Casualty did for me – it was my first TV job after all! Though I will miss it terribly, I'm very excited for the next chapter of my career."

How did you react when you first heard about Fenisha's death? Did you always know her story would end this way?

"There are so many ways it could've ended but, as weird as it sounds, I'm really glad with the one we went with because it gives Fenisha the dramatic exit she deserved. I would've hated her to swan off, leaving Bodhi and Ethan by choice. She's always tried to be a superhero and this is true a superhero's exit."

Would you have liked the door to have been left open, or is it more exciting leaving like this?

"Honestly, I think this is the coolest exit ever. It's absolutely heartbreaking, dramatic, and unforgettable. I don't know what more I could ask for as an actor. But as a person who loves Fenisha, I am mourning her death and will be for quite some time. She has changed me for the better and I will never forget her."

Photo credit: BBC

What were those stunt scenes like to film?

"It was so dramatic!! The crew were absolutely incredible, they created such a gorgeous set; all of the mist, blood, beautiful costumes made it perfect. The scenes in the hospital when Fenisha was dying were indescribably difficult, I actually cried throughout every single scene – ask anyone who was there! Thankfully they were able to cut around it! Though I knew the time was right, the story itself was so beautifully tragic that I couldn't help but feel every second of it."

Are you sad Ethan and Fenisha didn't get their happy ending?

"Oh my gosh, as a fan I am absolutely heartbroken. But, at the same time, I couldn't have asked for more drama or more of an unforgettable story. What an unbelievable couple of episodes that take you on an unexpected, relentless emotional rollercoaster. In my mind, Fenisha and Ethan were always the perfect couple and will be reunited one day and dance their first dance forever with Bodhi in the middle of them."

Photo credit: BBC

Is there a sense of irony given Ethan's fears over the Huntington's kept them apart for so long, but it was Fenisha who ended up dying?

"The irony is real! But that's what makes it such a good story. It comes out of nowhere and just at the time that Fenisha puts Ethan above everyone else (other than Bodhi, of course), other people intervene and it ends in a fatal accident."

What do you think the future holds for Ethan now?

"Being a single parent whilst mourning your true love is unimaginable. I think it's going to be indescribably difficult for Ethan and I know Fenisha would just want him to use his support network and somehow use this tragedy to appreciate what truly matters in life.

"Hopefully in the long run Ethan will learn to live a bit more like Fenisha; travelling, seeing new places, and making sure Bodhi inherits his mother's free-spirit attitude and wanderlust."

Photo credit: BBC

Lev is dead too. How do you think fans are going to react to the double death of two much-loved characters?

"It makes me so sad that Lev dies as well! He was like Fenisha's uncle and their relationship never failed to make me smile. I think the fans aren't going to know what's hit them and I hope it isn't too scarring because I know TV deaths can really hit you hard – trust me, I've been in mourning over some TV deaths before!"

Who will you miss most from the cast?

"Well, having lived with George [Rainsford] for most of my time on the show I will definitely miss him; on set and at the flat after work! We actually sat and read Fenisha's final ep at the same time and were both in tears, it's moments like that that you remember. And us being in fits most of the time, especially when having to dance with no music on! But I will miss everyone.

"Every cast member and member of crew brightened up my days. The paramedics were my little family so I'll miss them dearly but I've been in touch with almost everyone since I left. I see Gabs and Adele regularly and chat to them on the phone all the time, as well as Mr Beck but I won't really miss them because I'll still be in touch with everyone!"

Casualty kicks off it new series on Saturday, August 15 with a special hour-long episode to mark the show's 35th anniversary.

