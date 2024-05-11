Exclusive: Cam Heyward, Steelers in talks for contract extension

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Cam Heyward wants to play beyond the 2024 season and has been in contact with the Pittsburgh Steelers about a contract extension.

Heyward, who turned 35 earlier this month, is entering the final season of a four-year, $65 million contract that is set to pay him $16 million in 2024. Heyward said he’d like to play for a few more seasons, and hopes to be able to remain in Pittsburgh through the end of his career.

“We’ve talked about an extension,” Heyward said to Steelers Now at a community event on Saturday. “We’ll see what happens. My goal is to play two to three more years. Mostly three. I’m looking for an opportunity. We’ll see what happens. I’d like it to be here, but my goal is to play. So we’ll see.”

