Exclusive: Calvin Ridley discusses NFL reinstatement with Bucky Brooks
Here’s how Lewis played a big role in Chiefs’ now-famous “Corn Dog” touchdown from Super Bowl LVII.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.
There’s an important reason why quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly open to a restructuring of his contract. He has no choice. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Browns have the right to convert “any portion” of Watson’s compensation (salary, bonuses, etc.) into a signing bonus, in any year of the contract. This [more]
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
The Packers, by all appearances, want to move on from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is at least exploring the possibility of playing for the team that was bought and paid for with Big Pharma profits. So if the Packers trade Rodgers to the Jets, what should Green Bay expect? With Rodgers due to make nearly $60 [more]
Giants receiver Darius Slayton fired back after Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker called Daniel Jones 'trash.'
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner was asked to rank the top five current 49ers players, and it wasn't an easy task.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
The Texans' plans at quarterback reportedly involve former 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Yahoo Sports' Charles Smith believes the Bears are willing to trade down as far as the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Here's what the 49ers might have to surrender in a deal for Lamar Jackson.
Jackson is clearly an upper-echelon QB. So why did two teams tell Yahoo Sports they don't plan to pursue him? There are several factors at play.
The free agent market landscape changed a bit after NFL teams handed out their franchise tags. Here's who could be on the Bears wishlist now.
The Cowboys have made no progress in retaining Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson and have shown no interest in bringing back Dalton Schultz
Jaquan Brisker provided his contention about Daniel Jones' contract via Twitter in light of the Baltimore Ravens tagging Lamar Jackson.