Exclusive: Brooks Koepka answers our questions — did his comments on DJ backfire?

Brooks Koepka drew a lot of attention Sunday at the PGA Championship, and not only because he entered the final round just two strokes off the lead in his bid for a third straight Wanamaker Trophy.

The four-time major winner drew fire for a comment he made in a post-round interview Saturday night that was widely interpreted as dismissive of his one-time friend and one-time major winner Dustin Johnson, who was leading the tournament, and of other players near the top of the leaderboard.

“A lot of the guys on the leaderboard, I don’t think have won, I guess DJ has only won one. I don’t know a lot of the other guys up there,” Koepka said.

Through 54 holes, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ trailed Johnson by one shot, while Koepka was one stroke further back alongside Paul Casey and eventual winner Collin Morikawa. Rory McIlroy was among those who considered the comment disrespectful.

“It’s a very different mentality to bring to golf that I don’t think a lot of golfers have,” McIlroy said after Sunday’s final round. “I was watching the golf last night and heard the interview and was just sort of taken aback a little bit by sort of what he said and whether he was trying to play mind games or not.”

“I mean, sort of hard to knock a guy who’s got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has,” he added pointedly.

Golfweek spoke with Koepka Wednesday about the fallout from his remarks, if he has any regrets, and whether he has reached out to Johnson.

Eamon Lynch: What was the intent of the comment?

Brooks Koepka: I honestly was struggling coming down the end of the third round. I was well back and I saw DJ was at minus-9. I birdied to get to minus-7. I was focused on Dustin. I had no idea who was at 8 or with me at 7. To be honest, when I’m looking at a leaderboard I’m never looking at who is behind me or tied with me, I only look ahead. I view myself as going forward no matter what. So I regret that part of it. That’s what I was trying to say — that I didn’t know who was on the leaderboard at that point because I hadn’t looked. I just genuinely didn’t know the guys at 8 and 7. That part I regret and I wish I had used different words because I didn’t pay enough attention to who was under Dustin because he was my main focus. When someone asks if I can win, I’m always going to say yes, that’s the competitor in me. I’m not there to finish second. I think that’s where some of the cocky stuff comes from because I always think I can win and truly believe it.

Lynch: So it’s specifically the “other guys” portion of the comment you feel badly about?

Koepka: Yeah, it’s definitely that part because that’s a shot at all the other guys. We pretty much know everybody, we grew up playing golf with them and it came across that I had no idea who these guys are. And that’s completely false.

Lynch: Have you communicated with DJ about it since Saturday night?

Koepka: No, I haven’t spoken to any players who played in that field since then about any of my comments.

Lynch: Do you plan to reach out to DJ specifically?

Koepka: That’s not something I’m planning on doing.

Lynch: Did the comments backfire on you? Did you put too much pressure on yourself to back it up on Sunday?

Koepka: Obviously, a lot came from it. I don’t mind the pressure of that stuff. I put more pressure on myself than anything external. At the same time, I didn’t back it up. That’s my own problem. Part of being someone who talks openly and truthfully is that sometimes I come off cocky or arrogant, and it can backfire if you’re not going to play good. That’s exactly what happened.

Lynch: Were you shocked at how poorly you played?

Koepka: Yeah. I got stunned at the bogey at 2 and other ones at 7, 8 and 9. By that point, I was already out of it. I was just trying to cheer Paul [Casey] on because he had a chance to win and my shot was long gone.

Lynch: Based on the social media conversation, half of golf fans seem to appreciate you as a competitive beast and the other half dislike you as a mouthy jerk. Are you okay with that?

Koepka: I think there are layers to that question. I’m not the typical golf guy. I don’t know how else to put that. We didn’t belong to fancy country clubs. I’m not someone who can’t wait to go play those exclusive courses around the country. It doesn’t ‘ooh’ and awe me like it does other people …

