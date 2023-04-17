Exclusive: Brock Purdy 'not really sure' about being ready to play in 2023

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback spoke one-on-one with Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Jori Epstein about his comeback from the right elbow injury he suffered in the NFC Championship and the chances that he will play in this upcoming season.

Video Transcript

JORI EPSTEIN: What can you tell us about your regular season expectations and how important it is to fully heal?

BROCK PURDY: You know, obviously I'm just taking it one day at a time. I'm in a lot of communication, we have a great plan set out just with the Niners, you know, all the training staff, and then the surgeon that I was with, and the physical therapist that I'm with so everyone's on the same page. And we're all working to get me back as soon as possible, but in the right manner. And so that's where we're at, just taking it one day at a time. So--

JORI EPSTEIN: Last question, do you have a sense of if, at some point, this season you'll be able to play?

BROCK PURDY: I'm not really sure, honestly. You know, I think I just got to-- I just got to take it one day at a time, get healthy, start throwing again. Things like that and then just go from there. But it's all going to work out how it needs to.