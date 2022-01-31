EXCLUSIVE: Brian Daboll on Giants and Bills similarities, why he's not afraid of NY pressure | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

In an exclusive interview with SNY, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discuss the similarities between the Giants and Bills makeup as of right now as well as how QB Daniel Jones reminds him of Josh Allen. Daboll also discusses why he's not afraid of the pressure to succeed in New York despite the coaching carousel the Giants have been looking at for the past few years. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, is SNY's NFL Insider covering the New York Giants and NY Jets. Vacchiano co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.