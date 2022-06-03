Exclusive: BIG3 to allow fans ownership access to all 12 teams through NFTs

The BIG3 are giving fans a new opportunity to be a long-term part of the league.

The league will launch Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEAT) at 11 a.m. ET on June 10, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The BIG3, a 3-on-3, halfcourt basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, already announced an ownership model that allowed the crypto community to purchase a stake in the 12 teams through NFTs. The FEATs expand these opportunities.

There will be 375 FEATs available to the public for $4,500 each at mint.big3.com. Once those sell out, an additional 100-200 will be available at a time until 975 FEATs have been sold for each of the league’s 12 teams.

Benefits of owning a FEAT include: selecting which team to purchase; highlights and more will be available license-free; a chance to receive a championship ring if your team wins the title; and more.

The BIG3’s 2022 season begins June 18 in Chicago. Games will be televised on CBS and Paramount+.