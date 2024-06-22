Exclusive | “We can beat Netherlands” Patrick Wimmer Believes Austria Can Beat Anyone

Patrick Wimmer and Austria kick-started their Euro 2024 campaign with a dominant 3-1 victory against Poland yesterday.

Gernot Trauner started the party in the ninth minute with Austria’s fastest goal at the European Championship.

Piatek equalised for Poland but Austria cruised to victory in the second half with goals from Baumgartner and Marco Arnautovic.

Austria have now gone nine matches without conceding a goal in the second half, one behind the international record (also held by Austria, 1973-1975).

The victory puts them one point behind Netherlands and France in Group D.

After the game, Wolfsburg midfielder, Patrick Wimmer spoke to Get Football.

Proud of our control

Austria enjoyed around 70% possession for the opening half hour, capped off with a wonderful header by Trauner.

However, a smart goal by Piatek pegged Austria back. Wimmer was proud of how his side re-grouped at half-time and dominated the second half.

“In the first 20 minutes, we were so good, in control of the game. We got the lead, we felt good but we sat back and they found a way back in the game. It was a well taken goal, 1-1. It was an even game at half-time but in the second half we performed really well. We took the game forward, we played well. Any game against Poland isn’t easy. We know they have enough quality to cause anyone trouble, and we know who their threats are but we did well to contain them. We pressed well in the second half, better than in the last 20 minutes of the first half. That’s something to be proud of, we can still work on it but it’s progress.”

Focussed on Qualification

Austria have scored in 18 of the last 19 games and Wimmer says the squad are only focused on qualification.

“We are looking forward to watching France/ Netherlands tonight, we have done our job against Poland. Now we look forward, think about how we need to play next (against Netherlands on Tuesday). We have to think we can beat Holland, anyone, and we have to go for the win. Progress is then for us. The mood in the group is really good. Everyone is smiling, it’s a good feeling at the moment. The team is showing what we can do. We are only focused on qualification. We will enjoy this moment but there’s more to do.”

At full-time in the Olympiastadion, players and fans harmonised in a beautiful rendition of “I am from Austria”.

Austria are back in Berlin on Tuesday, knowing that victory against the Netherlands will secure a famous qualification into the last 16.

Based on this performance, Austria should be full of confidence.

Get Football | Oscar O’Mara