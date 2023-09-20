Exclusive: Arthur Smith explains viral-meme moment vs. Packers 'The Insiders'
Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith explains viral-meme moment vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith explains viral-meme moment vs. the Green Bay Packers.
Atlanta rebounded from early frustration and a 12-point deficit to top Green Bay Sunday afternoon.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
Love threw three touchdowns and Jones had 127 all-purpose yards.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Smith thinks college sports' scholarship rules are due for a change.
Emre Vatansever replaced James Wade earlier this season after Wade accepted an assistant job with the Toronto Raptors.
Head coach Frank Reich didn't expound on the extent of the injury, but it forced Young to miss practice on Wednesday.
Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers
All isn't lost for some 0-2 teams. As for others ... yikes. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson is balling out for Atlanta, Deshaun Watson has been a mess and Sam Howell is showing positive signs for the Commanders.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report QB guru Derrik Klassen to discuss what they saw in Week 2 of NFL action and talk all things quarterback as they decide which first-year starters are playing the best so far. The duo start by recapping Week 2, including David Bakhtiari's war against turf, the NFC North's early struggles, the wildest game of the week (New York Giants beating the Arizona Cardinals), Zach Wilson and Josh Allen being put on a leash (with differing results) and Nick Chubb's disastrous knee injury. Next, they evaluate Jordan Love, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson to determine who inspires the most confidence through two weeks of football.
The goal secured a critical group-stage point for Lazio and put Provedel on a very short list in the Champions League history book.
The Rays have been trying to get a new ballpark built since 2007, only nine years after they became a team and started using Tropicana Field.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 2 Sunday slate of NFL games. Jason and Frank start off by deciding where every 0-2 team is on the panic meter before diving into the rest of the games and deciding which teams they have the most faith in moving forward.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
These aren’t fun days for the Spartans. But all that is left when it comes to Tucker is figuring out how much money MSU will pay for him to go away.
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller said the school provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract.
Other coaches can install a field goal block concept to mirror New England’s, but those copycats will lack the element of surprise.
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.