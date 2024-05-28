EXCLUSIVE: Alisson Remains Happy At Liverpool Despite Interest From Al Nassr

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is the latest player to be subject to interest from the might of the financial power in the Saudi League, but he is unlikely to be swayed by any offers this summer. The 31-year-old, who has a contract at Liverpool until 2027, is wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s club, Al Nassr, with fellow Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson also wanted by clubs within the SPL.

Alisson has been at Liverpool since July 2018 and has been a major part of the club’s success during that period. He is one of the most senior members of the current squad and is likely to be a major factor in the coming transition under the new manager, Arne Slot.

Alisson ‘Happy’ At Liverpool:

We understand Alisson remains happy at Liverpool, despite the interest from the Saudi League. He is fully expected to remain at the club this summer, with Liverpool in no rush to sell the player considering his stature in the squad and his contract situation.

The Saudi League’s foreign player quote is increasing from 8 players to ten this summer, and they are expected to try and lure in some of the world’s best with big paychecks to try and grow the might of the league again. Bruno Fernandes has been offered a huge contract by the same club linked with Alisson, Al Nassr, but the expectation at present is that both players will remain in England.

Liverpool sold the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi League last season, and Alisson and Mohamed Salah have been two players the fans at Anfield have been fearing could be the next to make the switch. The situation surrounding Salah is still not resolved, although the Egyptian is expected to stay at Liverpool next season. Our understanding is that the interest from Al Nassr is not expected to sway Alisson to leave the club either.

