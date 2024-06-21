Exclusive | Al-Duhail priced out of move for Marseille’s Jordan Veretout

Get French Football News understands that Al-Duhail are unlikely to sign Olympique de Marseille midfielder Jordan Veretout (31) after Les Phocéens set a considerable asking price for the France international.

RMC Sport first revealed Al-Duhail’s interest in Veretout, who reportedly could be tempted to leave OM this summer. The publication added that Christophe Galtier, now managing in Qatar, had been in direct contact with the midfielder, however, GFFN understands that this not to be the case.

Not only that, a deal, at this moment in time looks highly unlikely. The negotiations have not got off the ground with OM asking for a considerable sum for the midfielder, who was once again a regular starter in the last campaign. With Marseille essentially closing the door to a departure for Veretout, a deal is unlikely to take form. With other midfielders departing (Jean Onana, Pape Gueye and perhaps even Geoffrey Kondogbia), OM are looking to keep some form of continuity in this area of the pitch.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle