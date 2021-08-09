Exclusive: AEW Rampage will air live on Fite TV for UK fans

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

UK AEW fans are going to be able to watch their new one-hour show Rampage live.

Rampage, which debuts this Friday (August 13), will be available to watch through FITE TV, and for UK fans it will air live at 3am on Saturday mornings.

FITE TV confirmed the news to Digital Spy exclusively, saying: "AEW Rampage will air live on Friday nights in the UK, Ireland, Australia / New Zealand and other regions exclusively as part of the AEW Plus subscription. Same great price for the subscription as always."



The AEW Plus package allows fans to watch every episode of Dynamite live (and now Rampage) at a cost of just $4.99 a month. New subscribers can also enjoy a free one-week trial.

In the US, Rampage will air every Friday at 10pm ET on TNT. The commentary team will consist of Chris Jericho, Taz, Excalibur and former WWE Superstar Mark Henry, who joined the company in May.

The debut episode of AEW Rampage will emanate from Pittsburgh, the hometown of AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker who will face off against Red Velvet.

A week later, a special edition of the show, AEW Rampage: First Dance, will take place from the United Center in Chicago.

Catch AEW Dynamite live every Thursday at 1am in the UK (Wednesday nights at 8pm in the US) on FITE TV with an AEW Plus subscription. US customers can also watch on TNT, and in the UK, repeats air on ITV4.

