'Exciting times': Notre Dame, Oregon State coaches fired up to be in Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

When word finally broke late Sunday afternoon that Notre Dame was coming to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl for the Dec. 29 game, the reaction at Oregon State was about the same as it was at the Sun Bowl selection watch party at Sunland Racetrack and Casino.

The Beavers were surprised and elated to see Notre Dame's name opposite theirs.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will host Oregon State against Notre Dame on Dec. 29, 2023 at the Sun Bowl.

"Exciting, really exciting," said Kefense Hynson, who is serving as interim coach for the Sun Bowl, in a Zoom press conference. "We knew we were in it, we were just waiting to see who we were going to play.

"I'm not really a social media guy, but talking to the players, that was not the matchup most people had been predicting. When we found out it was Notre Dame it was general excitement just because of what that program is, what it has been, what it means. Yeah, it was exciting times over here.

"We're fired up, we're excited, we couldn't have a better team to draw."

There could be an assumption that Notre Dame would not be as happy after three bowls with bigger payouts and higher in the picking order surprisingly took a pass on the Fighting Irish.

But by Sunday night videos of an emotional Sun Bowl director Bernie Olivas gushing over Notre Dame and the jubilant reaction of the selection watch party made their way to South Bend and struck home.

"We are honored and excited to play Oregon State in El Paso, Texas in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl," coach Marcus Freeman said. "Since the announcement, I've seen videos showing the excitement and emotion from the committee and people of El Paso, even executive director Bernie Olivas.

"It really hit me. I want everyone to know how excited we are. The feeling is mutual. I'm excited to take this team to El Paso, Texas, to experience everything that encompasses: The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and to compete against another top 25 opponent."

Freeman even noted that in the announcement Olivas lamented not having a Notre Dame helmet to hold aloft.

"I'll bring a gold helmet to El Paso," Freeman said.

When he gets to the Sun Bowl for the noon kickoff, he's expected to see a sellout, though there was a rapidly decreasing stock of tickets still tickets available Monday afternoon.

Exactly what those fans will see is still a bit of a mystery.

Oregon State is a team in transition as it adjusts to the loss of coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State. Some assistant coaches have left, though Oregon State announced Monday that Hynson was being retained on new coach Trent Bray's staff.

Quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles have hit the transfer portal, and now Ben Gulbranson, the MVP of last year's Las Vegas Bowl for Oregon State, is taking the reins. Star tailback Damien Martinez, a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, has been suspended for a DUI.

Hynson said the team Oregon State will bring to El Paso is excited to come here after an 8-4 regular season.

"Last year we finished on a really high note down in Las Vegas," Hynson said. "When you win bowl games it propels you into the offseason. We finished the year the right way last year, had a great offseason.

"That was the starting point, then we rallied behind our senior leadership, some of the veteran guys on the team. We have a really good home field advantage, we played some big games at home and were able to win those. Hopefully we can keep that going in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl."

As for what the Beavers will face, Notre Dame is "a sound, efficient, tough, physical football team," Hynson said. "We see ourselves the same way so we appreciate the matchup."

Freeman didn't say which of his players are opting out, but seemed to indicate star quarterback Sam Hartman wouldn't be playing.

"We know who is playing and who is going to opt out," Freeman said. "We're moving forward with the guys that we have. I want to make sure we let those guys who aren't going to play make their announcements in the next few days. I want to give them an opportunity to do that."

When asked specifically about Hartman, Freeman said, "I'm going to let the guys who are not playing make their announcements."

As to how Notre Dame got here, beyond winning a lottery, "We handled some of the adversity we had this year," Freeman said. "We had a tough loss to Ohio State, then found a way to bounce back. Two weeks later we lose to Louisville — it's a resilient group.

"I'm proud of our coaches and players continuously being resilient, continuously improving. The opportunity to play for 10 wins is something very few college football programs get the chance to do. So it's a credit to our leaders and a credit to our players."

They'll get one more chance to play together Dec. 29.

