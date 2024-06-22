Exciting talent has told Real Madrid he will leave this summer, Premier League move ruled out

Real Madrid are set for a busy summer, especially in terms of outgoings. Toni Kroos has already left ahead of his retirement after Euro 2024, while Nacho Fernandez, Rafa Marin and Alvaro Rodriguez are also set to depart in the coming weeks. Another player that will almost certainly be going is Paulo Iago.

Up until a few months ago, Iago had been considered as one of the biggest talents in La Fabrica. However, he has struggled for prominence in 2024, and as a result, he has asked Real Madrid to leave, as per Diario AS. Given that his contract ends next summer, Los Blancos will certainly abide by his request, so as not to lose him for free.

Iago cannot join a Premier League team due to changes in the regulations post-Brexit, while he is very unlikely to remain in Spain. As such, the likelihood is that the 17-year-old joins a team in either Germany or Italy.

Real Madrid will aim to include a buy-back option and/or a 50% sell-on as part of any deal, as they typically do when selling young players. Club officials are resigned to losing Iago, who is entering his final weeks as a Los Blancos youngster.