Exciting PSG target now interests Liverpool; could replace £50m Luis Diaz
Liverpool have asked about one of Paris Saint-Germain’s main targets for the summer in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He could replace Luis Diaz.
CaughtOffside reports that Liverpool have asked about Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian is heavily rumoured to leave Italy this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain very interested.
The Parisians are after a replacement for Kylian Mbappé, of course, and Kvaratskhelia is arguably their best option who's realistically available. Liverpool, though, might just want to rival them here.
The report claims that the Reds want to know just how much Kvaratskhelia would cost. That includes a transfer fee, wages, signing-on fee, agent fees and any other costs that might come into it.
In other words, they want to know how realistic a transfer is - and what kind of value they can expect. With PSG involved, it's not one that's going to come cheap.
Talks between Kvaratskhelia and Napoli are expected after Euro 2024. Once that happens, everyone should know a little bit more about his future.
And that gives Liverpool time to think things over.
Kvaratskhelia could replace Diaz
Right now, a new left-winger makes little sense for Liverpool. However, there's plenty of talk that Luis Diaz could leave the Reds this summer, opening the door for someone new.
In fact, PSG are one of those linked with the Colombian, along with Barcelona. The latter have certainly seen more links to Diaz, and would be the favourites to sign him (if they can afford it).
We imagine one of them would need to sign Diaz if Liverpool are to move for Kvaratskhelia, though. Without a departure, any signing in the forward line feels unnecessary, such is the wealth of options up top.
If that sale does happen, we'd love to see a move for Kvaratskhelia. At his best, he's extraordinary and any team would be lucky to have him.
Maybe that team is Liverpool.
