'An exciting prospect' - Dunk has already spoken to Hurzeler

[Getty Images]

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk is one of the 26 players in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

The 32-year-old is at his first major tournament with his country, but there has been a big change at his club side.

It was announced at the end of the Premier League season that manager Roberto de Zerbi would be leaving the Seagulls, and while Dunk has been in Germany with the Three Lions, it has been confirmed that Fabian Hurzeler will be the club's new boss.

And Dunk revealed to BBC Sport that Hurzeler had already been to the club last season while De Zerbi was in charge.

"I’ve had a good conversation with him." Dunk said. "I’ll be honest, I don't know too much about him.

"I know he got promoted with St Pauli. He was at our training ground before last year watching training under De Zerbi.

"From what I’ve seen from him, I think it will be a similar possession-based-style football, which will suit the players at the club.

"It’s an exciting prospect. At the time, of course, we were gutted De Zerbi was leaving, but the club have done another good appointment and hopefully we can hit the ground running under Hurzeler."

Hurzeler is the youngest permanent Premier League manager in history at 31 years old and Dunk says it is just a sign of how football is changing.

"It makes me feel old. I think that's the modern game now." Dunk said.

"Players are getting younger and managers are getting younger, and I'm still clinging on.

"It will be a strange dynamic but he's the manager at the end of the day. He's the boss and you listen to the boss."