‘This is the exciting part. What are you going to do now?’ Texas A&M’s ‘prove it’ mentality key vs. Tennessee

For some, Texas A&M’s 2023 season may seem on the brink of collapse after falling to Alabama 26-20 in a game that was theirs to lose after leading 17-10 at the half.

Let me assure you that after sustaining their first loss in SEC play, this Saturday’s road trip to Tennessee represents the actual “make or break” matchup for the Aggies’ chances at competing in the West while likely altering head coach Jimbo Fisher’s future with the program.

During Monday’s annual players’ press conference, defensive lineman Fadil Diggs and veteran offensive lineman Layden Robinson represented both sides of the Aggie trenches. Only one has dominated at the line of scrimmage through six games this season.

Sporting the 10th-ranked defense (1st in sacks and 1st in TFLs), Diggs (two sacks) has become a vocal leader among the talented Aggie D-line, as the group has accumulated 20 sacks (26 on the year) and 38 tackles for loss in their last three games. As the predominant strength of the team with no sign of slowing down, second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin deserves credit for flipping the script mid-season.

“As a defensive line and as a defense, it’s great. I didn’t even realize we were leading the nation in sacks. I don’t pay attention to stats that much. We just play our game.”

Conversely, Texas A&M’s O-line play has been average to below average at best, ranked 69th in sacks allowed (12) and 80th in rushing offense, constantly throwing quarterback Max Johnson out of his comfort zone in a more balanced attack.

After every starter on the offensive line outside of left guard Mark Nabou Jr. received a PFF pass-blocking grade below 60, Robinson, who received an abysmal 40.6 PB grade, is adamant that communication across the line needs to improve for symmetry to occur.

“We have to zone out everything else and play our game. We have to make sure we have communication… and focus in every part of the game.”

From a physical standpoint, Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele’s second-half adjustments completely dismantled the Aggie’s “bend but don’t break” blocking scheme, as players were treated like a weight sled as the Tide offense eventually took their final lead of the night. However, Robinson feels this was rare, as the Aggies will attempt to match the defense’s physicality moving forward, especially against the Vols’ intimidated defensive front.

“We are a physical offensive line. One play does not define us. One play does not define any player. We have to get back to work.”

Going away from the trenches, Max Johnson and the offense must find consistency through the air if the ground game stalls. As my colleague Pete Hernandez noted, the Aggie offense made five trips to the red zone against a Top 10 defense, resulting in just 13 points, so even with all the sacks and pressures, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has found a way to move the ball, “feeding the studs,” specifically WR Evan Stewart must increase.

So, with the colossal road battle vs. Tennessee looming, How will the Aggies respond to adversity again? I believe Layden Robinson summed it up best:

“This is the exciting part. What are you going to do now?”

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

