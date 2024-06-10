'Exciting' Nsiala can 'take next steps' under Clement

[Getty Images]

Clinton Nsiala is "an exciting talent" who Rangers believe "can develop and take his next steps" under the guidance of manager Philippe Clement.

The 20-year-old defender is the Ibrox club's third signing of the summer window following the arrivals of left-back Jefte and winger Oscar Cortes.

The centre-back, who has three caps at France Under-16 level, joins having spent three years at AC Milan but is yet to make an appearance in senior football.

"We are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad," says Rangers director of recruitment Nils Koppen.

"He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager and his staff.

"We look forward to welcoming Clinton to Glasgow as we continue to shape the squad for the 2024-25 campaign."