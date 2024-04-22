‘Exciting to do that in Norman’: Deion Burks shows out at Sooners spring game

The Oklahoma Sooners’ wide receiver room might be the deepest position group on the team. It’s arguably among the top five in the country.

The question now is who will be the guy who emerges as the best of the bunch? Deion Burks has received the most buzz. He did nothing to quiet that noise with two 50+ yard touchdowns in the spring game.

He finished with five catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He showed flashes of being Oklahoma’s next great wide receiver. It looks like he’ll give Oklahoma something they didn’t have last season, thanks to his elite speed.

Deion Burks spoke after the game about his 64-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive. “I’m just looking in the air and like, man this is a great ball right here I just have to go and catch it,” Burks said. “Props to the o-line for holding up and get that pass down the field. J.A. (Jackson Arnold) making a great pass down the field it was just exciting to do that in Norman.”

It won’t be the last time the Oklahoma Sooners faithful see something like that from Burks in Norman. He was a big play threat every time he touched the ball at Purdue. And with an upgraded quarterback situation and better talent at wide receiver around him, Burks will get far more favorable coverages to play against than he did with the Boilermakers.

With a strong connection with Jackson Arnold, the two will hook up for several more big plays before Burks’ time in Norman is done.

