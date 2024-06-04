“It’s Exciting!” – Liverpool Star Welcomes Arne Slot to Anfield

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming era under new manager Arne Slot, urging fans to embrace the fresh approach. Slot assumed the reins at Anfield earlier this month, following the emotional send-off of club legend Jurgen Klopp.

"Exciting new challenge, we have to be open-minded going into the unknown" Andy Robertson has his say on Liverpool's appointment of Arne Slot 🔴 pic.twitter.com/OAurKa7q0j — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 4, 2024

Liverpool’s New Chapter

Robertson, a pivotal figure during Klopp’s incredibly successful nine-year reign, is eager for the new chapter. “It’s an exciting new challenge,” he admitted to Sky Sports. “Obviously, the old era was pretty special, and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for [to Klopp]. But I’m definitely excited about the new manager coming in – new ideas, a new voice – and I’m really looking forward to what that brings.”

Slot, a 45-year-old Dutchman, inherits a significant legacy. Succeeding the popular and trophy-laden Klopp presents a formidable challenge. However, Robertson highlights the positive aspects of the transition. “For the fans, you have to be open minded,” he stressed. “The last eight, nine years were incredible. There’s maybe a bit of the unknown now, but that has to be exciting! The squad’s in a good place; we had a strong season last year.”

2023/24 Reflections

While acknowledging the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title, Robertson remains upbeat. “We achieved our main goal of getting back into the Champions League, and even picked up a trophy,” he pointed out. “Those are positives to take forward. Jurgen has left the club in a fantastic position, and it’s up to us to build on that.”

Looking ahead, Robertson anticipates some squad rotation under Slot. “The manager will bring in new players, and we’ll need to integrate them quickly,” he said. “We have to go again. We showed last season that we can compete for the league, and that has to be the target. The manager’s a proven winner, and he’ll be hungry for more success. We need to be at our best to achieve that.”

There will undoubtedly be an adjustment period for the players, but Robertson is focused on the future. “Of course, when I retire, I’ll look back with great memories,” he acknowledged. “So many good times wouldn’t have been possible without Jurgen. But hopefully, there are still exciting moments to come, both with club and country. I’m incredibly grateful for what he’s done for me, my family, and the entire club. He made our dreams a reality.”