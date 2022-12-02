Here’s what excites Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy about adding RB Melvin Gordon

The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to add to their running back room as the season has progressed. The latest addition to the position group has offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy excited.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bieniemy discussed the addition of Melvin Gordon. The team has familiarity with the player from his time in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos and San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Bieniemy also revealed that he spent a ton of time with the former Wisconsin Badger at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine.

“Well, you know what, (Brett) Veach does a heck of a job of always scouring and seeing exactly what’s going on and what’s available,” Bieniemy said. “So, Melvin Gordon had an opportunity. I spent a lot of time with him at the combine years ago. We’ve had an opportunity to see him (with the Chargers and Broncos) for a number of years. He’s done a heck of a job and now we have him here.”

Going back to the 2015 NFL draft, the Chargers selected Gordon at pick No. 15 in the first round. The Chiefs would select CB Marcus Peters a few slots later at pick No. 18. It seems that Gordon was someone they were strongly considering as an option back in 2015.

Now, they’re getting an opportunity to revisit that interest eight years later. Gordon is getting a chance to start anew after a rocky end to his time in Denver. Bieniemy that the Chiefs will benefit from the thousands of snaps of experience that Gordon has under his belt.

“He’s met with G Lew (RB Coach Greg Lewis),” Bieneimy said of Gordon. “He’s a sharp guy. Obviously, I think he upgrades a talent level. You never want to discount players or basically — you know you always want to keep upgrading your roster, so Melvin brings a lot of — basically some playing experience — but on top of that he’s a heck of a kid, he’s a heck of a player and he’s a humble kid that understands the opportunity that he has right in front of him.”

That experience and sharpness could come into play this week, with RB Jerick McKinnon listed as a non-participant in practice for the first two practice sessions of the week.

