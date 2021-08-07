Excitement surrounding UK football is undisputed

Aug. 7—LEXINGTON

The atmosphere at Kroger Field was undeniable Friday.

The University of Kentucky football team officially kicked off the 2021 campaign with its annual media day, with Wildcats coaches and players answering questions and addressing concerns before the start of fall camp.

Not only was it a return to "normalcy" after last year's event was canceled by COVID-19 precautions, but it was obvious how much the Cats are ready to turn the page after their 4-6 regular season in 2020, despite a third straight bowl game victory.

"We're excited," said UK head coach Mark Stoops, in what may have been the understatement of the day. "I know everybody says that this time of year. I've probably said that for nine straight years, but that's the truth.

"I'm as excited this year — as excited to get going right now as I was in year one. I feel really good about this team."

Stoops isn't alone in his elation, and for good reason. The changes the Wildcats made during the offseason have been well-documented. A new offense, a new starting quarterback, high-quality transfers — it all adds up to create some intriguing plots for the season ahead.

Will this be the year when the UK offense finally gets going downfield? The Cats have shown a willingness and a penchant for running the football in recent years, but they've lacked any sense of a true downfield threat since Lynn Bowden Jr. suited up at wide receiver. Now, they'll rely on wideouts Josh Ali and Wan'Dale Robinson to provide that explosiveness. What will first-year coordinator Liam Coen's offense even look like? "Balance" has been the key word there, with the Cats looking to even out their running and passing attacks.

We've heard this before — Terry Wilson will throw the ball 40 times per game, anyone? — but Coen and Stoops haven't wavered in their commitment to change. UK ran the ball nearly 65% of the time last season, which didn't exactly leave defenses guessing.

Speaking of Wilson, he's now out of the picture. Over the next month, UK will have to find a starting signal-caller between Penn State transfer Will Levis and returners Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen. None are proven commodities just yet, but Coen and Stoops raved about all three Friday.

Kentucky also made a tremendous splash in the transfer portal this summer, landing a number of immediate contributors. Robinson, 2018's Kentucky Mr. Football, returned to his home state after two years at Nebraska. Linebacker Jacquez Jones came in after leading the Ole Miss defense for years. Levis will compete for the starting quarterback role. Offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal, who transferred from LSU, will only bolster the Cats' heralded offensive line.

It's a thrilling time for the UK program — more so than the usual first-day exhilaration — backed up by the fact that transfers and other incoming freshmen chose the Cats over what have commonly been considered higher-profile schools.

Really, that shouldn't be a surprise.

Kentucky has a proven track record of bringing in players, developing them into difference-makers and setting them up for productive professional careers. Since 2019, NFL teams have drafted 13 Wildcats, not to mention the undrafted free agents signed along the way.

The anticipation is real. From players — newcomers and returners alike — to coaches and fans, expectations for the Cats are sky-high.

"I'm super excited," Robinson said. "I'm just glad to be home, just to be able to play in front of the fans and actually have a packed house."

He's not the only one.