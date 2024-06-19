Excitement in Kansas with push to bring stadiums, teams across state line

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas legislature’s approval of STAR bonds to build new sports stadiums is being lauded as an aggressive power play.

Community leaders across Wyandotte County are feeling a ripple effect, after Tuesday’s decision to use Sales Tax and Revenue bonds as a means of paying for potential new stadiums, a mechanism meant to attract the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, who have both expressed interest in finding new places to call home. With the stroke of the pen from Gov. Laura Kelly, that offer will be on the table.

Decision-makers in Wyandotte County insist they’re not reigniting a business-based border war between Kansas and Missouri. State and local leaders seem invigorated by the legislature’s bold move. STAR bonds have proven to provide hundreds of millions of dollars to fund large projects in Kansas.

KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner, like others in Wyandotte County, says his top priority is preventing the Chiefs and Royals from relocating outside the Kansas City metro. Mayor Garner adds this isn’t a power play, since Jackson County, Missouri voters rejected a plan to build a downtown Kansas City baseball home for the Royals in April.

“I think it’s just how do we all work — whether it’s in the great state of Missouri or the great state of Kansas — to find incentives and options we can project forward and hopefully, those organizations will see value to keep them here in the Kansas City metropolitan area,” Mayor Garner said.

Kansas Sen. David Haley has voiced his interest in a downtown baseball stadium in Kansas City, Kansas. Others at the legislative level believe the Legends has space to accommodate a new indoor football stadium for the Chiefs. Johnson County is also being mentioned as a possible home for a new practice facility for the Chiefs.

Daniel Silva, who leads the KCK Chamber, and his associates sent written testimony in support of STAR bonds this week.

“If there was an announcement around a sports complex, I think that would bring other development. I think local businesses would be excited about the possibilities to do business within or around the sports complex,” Silva said.

Local leaders in Kansas City, Missouri, and those at the state level are likely to react to the action from Topeka soon. Meanwhile, the next move in the process might belong to lawmakers in Kansas, who will be expected to present an aggressive package to the Chiefs and Royals.

