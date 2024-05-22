Excitement builds for May 50s at Mt. Lawn Saturday

May 21—NEW CASTLE — Race fans, mark your calendars for this Saturday as Mt. Lawn Speedway hosts the thrilling May 5-0, featuring 50-lap feature events in four highly competitive divisions: Modifieds, Crown Vics, Pro Compact and Stock Compacts. The action-packed evening promises edge-of-your-seat excitement with several top contenders in each class vying for victory.

Modifieds: A Battle among Titans

In the Modified Division, the competition is fierce with three standout drivers each securing wins this season. Austin Evans and Andrew Evans, both hailing from Shirley, along with Chase Lane of Knightstown, have showcased exceptional driving skills and strategy. With each driver having tasted victory, the stakes are higher than ever as they gear up for another showdown. Will one of the Evans brothers take the checkered flag or will Lane outmaneuver his rivals for the win?

Crown Vics: Cook and Evans in the Spotlight

The Crown Vic class has seen intense rivalries with Chuck Cook emerging victorious in two events, while Kyle Evans of Knightstown clinched the other win. Both drivers have demonstrated remarkable consistency and speed. Cook, known for his aggressive yet calculated driving style, will aim to extend his winning streak, but Evans is eager to reclaim the top spot. Fans can expect a thrilling duel between these two frontrunners.

Stock Compacts: Bryant vs. Stegman

Indianapolis' Robert Bryant has dominated the Stock Compacts, winning two of the three features. However, Wes Stegman, with his single but significant victory, is a formidable opponent. As the drivers prepare for Saturday's race, Bryant seeks to solidify his dominance, while Stegman is determined to even the score. This rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement to the evening's program.

Pro Compacts: Owens and Gossar Face Off

The Pro Compact division has seen a back-and-forth battle between Josh Owens of New Castle and Trent Gossar of Markleville. Owens, with two victories under his belt, is the man to beat. Gossar, having secured one win, is no stranger to the podium and will push hard to topple Owens. The dynamic between these two racers promises a gripping contest that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Event Details

Make sure to arrive early and secure your seats for what promises to be an unforgettable night of racing. Ticket prices are set at $12 for adults, while children 8-and-under can enjoy the event for free. The grandstand gate opens at 4 p.m. followed by qualifications and the green flag drops at 7 p.m. Bring your family and friends for a night of high-speed thrills and local racing talent at its best.

Mt Lawn is located at 1494 S CR 400 W 5 miles West of New Castle.

