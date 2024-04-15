Excitement builds for Jayhawk track ahead of Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – As the 101st Kansas Relays inches closer, members of KU’s track and field team say participating in the event is a dream come true.

Gabby Hoke, a junior pole vaulter from Warrensburg, Missouri, has been attending the meet in Lawrence long before attending KU.

“I actually went to my first Kansas Relays when I was in high school, a junior in high school,” Hoke said. “I got to jump 12 feet out here in high school for the first time, so it’s just been a dream to be a part of it from the college level now and to represent Kansas.”

Tayton Klein, a sophomore from Wichita who recently won his first decathlon of the season, says his parents have never missed one of his college meets. They certainly won’t pass up a chance to watch the Kansas Relays, he adds.

“Before my last meet my dad was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be weird to look up and not see us?'” Klein said. “So shout out to them I really do appreciate them for making it out there and supporting me and the team.”

The athletes and their families aren’t the only ones who have the event circled on their calendars. Born and raised in Lawrence, KU track and field’s meet director Tim Byers has been coming to the Relays since he was a little kid.

“To be the director of the Kansas Relays, got hired two years ago, it’s been a dream come true,” Byers said. “40-plus relays I’m pretty sure I’ve been to.”

The Kansas Relays start April 18 and run through April 20. KU Athletics also plans to have its first-ever drone show at the event on April 19, weather permitting.

