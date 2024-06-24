Excitement builds in Chicago for Caleb Williams, Bears’ future

The hype train is beginning to roar down the tracks for Caleb Williams in Chicago. The Bears have had few great quarterbacks in their history. They hope Caleb will change their story and their possibilities. Henry Melton has more on a new CHGO Bears podcast episode featuring Caleb Williams below.

Bears Wire wrote this about Caleb Williams recently:

“Williams was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick last April, and the team made it clear that he’s their Week 1 starter. It’s a first for the Bears, who have preferred to sit their prized rookie quarterbacks behind a veteran until they were deemed ready for action. Not with Williams. Right away, he’s been taking all of the first-team reps and is the clear-cut starter for a Bears team going into the season with playoff aspirations. To get there, though, they will need to start out on the right foot.

“That can be challenging for rookie quarterbacks, however. Since the rookie wage scale was implemented back in 2011, 24 rookie quarterbacks have started for their team in Week 1. Some had success immediately (CJ Stroud), while others were thrown to the wolves (DeShone Kizer).”

