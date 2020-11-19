'Excited to be in the semi-finals' Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach last four at ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal — Rafael Nadal beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach ATP Finals semi-finals - EPA

Rafael Nadal earned his first semi-final at the O2 Arena since 2015 last night, when he overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in a dynamic three-setter. This victory, in what was a straightforward eliminator, maintained his hopes of lifting this title for the first time.

After his previous match – a narrow defeat to Dominic Thiem – Nadal had been asked about the lack of an ATP Finals title on his otherwise packed cv. He grinned, scoffed, and replied that he didn’t need to prove anything to anyone. Privately, though, you can bet that he is enormously motivated to tick this box, which has never previously eluded a player of his stature.

“A very positive match for me,” said Nadal after his 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win. “To be in the semi-final here is an important thing and I am looking forward to playing against Daniil [Medvedev, the Russian he will face on Saturday].

“I still won two matches like last year,” added Nadal, who was eliminated at the group stage in 2019 on a narrow calculation of sets won. “Last year I was a little bit unlucky not to be in the semi-final. The year before, I had to pull out.

“It is always difficult to play here against the best in the world. You always get here a little bit tired. The atmosphere should be fantastic. This year is a different story. It is very sad to say goodbye to this fantastic place under these conditions.”

The fact that Nadal was punchy and relentless from the baseline was hardly a surprise. What we didn’t expect was for him to serve bombs as well. He hit eight aces – as many as Tsitsipas, who is three inches taller. And when you add this extra element to the rigour of his all-court coverage, it makes him a real contender for the title.

This year is a different look for the Nitto ATP Finals, and not just because of the absent crowds. Last year, Nadal arrived with 62 matches under his belt. This time, he has only 27 – and no Davis Cup finals in Madrid to think about either. The stars could be aligning for a transformational triumph – and one that would send him into the Australian Open, Covid-allowing, with a chance of overhauling Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings.

Meanwhile, the year is not yet over for British tennis, as Joe Salisbury came through his own doubles eliminator at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night to earn a place in Saturday’s semi-finals. In another absorbing three-setter, Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram beat the recent French Open champions – Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies – by a 7-6, 6-7, 10-4 scoreline.

For other Britons, the planning for next season is already underway, with Jamie Murray changing his doubles partner and Kyle Edmund parting company with his coach.

For Edmund, this was not a reflection of any disappointment in the work of Franco Davin, an experienced Argentine coach who has worked with numerous successful players including Juan Martin del Potro and Gaston Gaudio.

The problem was more that Davin still lives in Buenos Aires while Edmund – though nominally based in the Bahamas – has spent most of this plague-ridden year in the UK. “With restrictions on travel and Franco living in America,” Edmund explained on Thursday. “It’s made working together quite difficult.”

Jamie Murray, meanwhile, has ended an 18-month experiment with Liverpool’s Neal Skupski and rejoined the more experienced Bruno Soares – the Brazilian with whom he won two major titles in 2016. The combination is well balanced because Soares has one of the best returns of serve in the game, while Murray expresses his gifts around the net.