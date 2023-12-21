'Excited for the opportunity': Kali Jones named newest Middletown football coach

Withrow head coach Kali Jones walks the sideline during the Tigers' win over Winton Woods Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Middletown High School announced it has hired former Withrow head coach Kali Jones as its newest head football coach.

"We are tremendously excited to have Kali Jones come to Middletown to reinvigorate our football program and lead us to championships," athletic director J.D. Foust said in a statement. "Coach Jones has a unique ability to teach the game of football effectively to his players and to inspire them with his passion."

Jones was the head coach at Withrow for five seasons where he built a 33-21 record. He was a two-time Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference coach of the year and led his teams to two conference titles. Perhaps his most notable achievements are taking the Tigers from a 1-6 record in 2020 to a 9-2 record in 2021, and an appearance in the 2023 Division II regional final. Their 12 wins this year were the most in a season in school history.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead Middletown back to what it's used to in terms of success on and off the field. My goal is to build a championship program and win championships," Jones said.

Jones takes over after Don Simpson stepped down in November. Simpson coached the Middies to an 11-47 record in six years. The Middies started the 2023 season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2011 but finished the year at 3-8.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio high school football: Kali Jones takes over at Middletown