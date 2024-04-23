Get excited. There’s a new No. 1 team in The Observer’s Sweet 16 baseball poll

Cuthbertson High School, in Union County’s Waxhaw, has moved to No. 1 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 high school baseball poll.

The Sweet 16 ranks the top teams in the media company’s coverage area, which includes schools in the following counties: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster, Lincoln, Union and York.

Rankings are based on strength of schedule, strength of a classification, team success within that classification and head-to-head competition between teams ranked in the Sweet 16. It does not consider how ranked teams would fare against each other — or other unranked teams — unless those teams meet.

Cuthbertson (21-2) has won seven straight games and has clinched the Southern Carolinas’ conference championship.

Providence has moved to No. 2. The Panthers (18-3, 10-0 Southwestern 4A) have won nine straight games and face East Mecklenburg (15-7, 7-3) on the road Tuesday.

Catawba Ridge (SC) is 15-1 and has moved to the No. 3 spot. Catawba Ridge was scheduled to play No. 4 Fort Mill (17-5) on Monday night. Fort Mill has won seven straight games.

Catawba Ridge and Fort Mill are ranked among the top 10 schools in South Carolina, regardless of class, per MaxPreps.

Myers Park (15-4) jumped five spots to No. 6. The Mustangs (15-4, 5-1 SoMECK) play at South Mecklenburg Tuesday and host the Sabres Friday. With two league games remaining, Myers Park is up by one game in league play over South Meck (16-3, 4-2) and Ardrey Kell (8-12, 4-2).